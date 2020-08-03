Larry Godwin Named Warden at Rutherford Correctional

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has named Larry Godwin as the new warden of the Rutherford Correctional Center in Spindale.

Godwin had been the deputy warden at the facility since 2015.

“Warden Godwin has led a life of service to his prison, his community and to our country,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “He has decades of hands-on experience, a deep knowledge of the prison he will lead, and he is a welcome addition to our team of wardens who work hard to protect our communities.”

In his new position, Godwin is responsible for all operations at the prison, which is a male minimum custody facility that dates back to the early 1930s.

Offenders participate in the work release program. The prison provides substance abuse treatment through DART aftercare, Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.

A veteran employee to state government, Godwin began his career as a correctional officer in 1996. He transferred to Rutherford Correctional in 1998, where he served as a correctional officer until he was promoted to sergeant in 2001. He was promoted to deputy warden at the prison in 2015.

Godwin’s goals as warden are to continuously improve the facility’s operations.

Prior to joining the Department of Public Safety, Godwin served 22 years in the U.S. Army, from 1973 to 1995. During his Army career, he held the positions of squad leader, platoon sergeant, and first sergeant. He served as a team chief on two Forward Support Operation teams, one in Germany and the other in South Korea. He also served as an Army recruiter and held the position of equipment specialist for the M1A1 tank and self-propelled artillery.

He also supervised the daily operations of a Military Advanced Individual Training School, where hundreds of students were trained by instructors from all branches of the military. In his Army career, he received two U.S. Army Meritorious Service Medals, two Army Commendation Medals, and two Army Achievement Medals.

With the Department of Public Safety, Godwin was a graduate of PEAK performance training, as well as training in crisis intervention, Prison Rape Elimination Act compliance/investigations and he received an advanced correctional certificate.

His hobbies include fishing and walking.