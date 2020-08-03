Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Memo: Sec. Regan statement on permitting process

MEMO

To: Interested Parties From: Sharon Martin, Deputy Secretary for Public Affairs Date: August 3, 2020 Re: Secretary Michael S. Regan statement on the permitting process  

“We must strengthen our state laws and regulations to be more inclusive of communities of color and tribal concerns before a location is chosen and well before a permit application is submitted. This process highlights the allegations of systemic racism that zoning and business-friendly regulations perpetuate against communities of color.   An air permit should not be the first time that a community becomes aware of a proposed facility.  In addition, our state and federal regulations must be nimble and account for the impacts of COVID-19 on those same communities. COVID-19 continues to highlight the racial inequities at all levels of our society and these are the very issues we need to consider as a state."

