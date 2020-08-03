Tropical Storm Isaias to Impact Rhode Island Tuesday August 4, 2020

Cranston, RI --- The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) is preparing for Tropical Storm Isaias and its anticipated impact to Rhode Island beginning Tuesday August 4, 2020.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Southern New England which projects the storm to make to its approach mid-afternoon on Tuesday.

The NWS is forecasting the center of Isaias to pass west of Rhode Island. The highest threat comes from high winds that can cause downed trees and power lines, resulting in power outages. The other main concern are coastal and marine hazards that include high surf, dangerous rip currents, possible beach erosion and high winds. High Winds The main threat from this storm is the potential for high winds. Sustained winds are expected to be 20-35 mph; gusts have the potential to reach 60 mph.

Expected Rainfall Less than 1 inch through early Wednesday morning with a low probability of 2 to 4 inches.

Coastal / Marine High surf and dangerous rip currents at South-facing beaches. High risk for rip currents across beaches beginning late today lasting into early Wednesday.

Travel Conditions Tropical Storm Isaias could impact travel as high winds can down trees and power lines. Continue to monitor travel outlets for updates.

RIEMA Operations • RIEMA will continue to monitor weather conditions and state activities for any storm-related issues. • RIEMA will continue to receive updates from the National Weather Service and coordinate with state agencies and local emergency management directors. • RIEMA will continue to post updates on social media.

Preparedness Actions • RIEMA encourages Rhode Islanders to register for the following: - Code Red - provides emergency alerts and information. Code Red registration is located on www.riema.ri.gov - Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry - lets police, fire, and other first responders in your community better prepare for and respond to your needs during a hurricane, storm, or other emergency. Registration is located on https://health.ri.gov/emergency/about/specialneedsregistry/

• RIEMA will advise the public of numerous preparedness actions they can take to protect their households during this weather event. - Charge devices to be able to stay informed of the situation during a power outage. Check the batteries in flashlights and have backup batteries on hand. - Fill gas tanks in vehicles. - Protect critical documents and financial information for ease of access in an emergency. - Secure outdoor items in anticipation of high winds. Take shelter during a high wind event. - Protect perishables by keeping freezers and refrigerators closed. The refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours. Use coolers with ice if necessary. Monitor temperatures with a thermometer. - Report outages and downed power lines • National Grid call 1-800-465-1212 • Pascoag Utility District call 401-568-6222.

Contact: Armand Randolph (401) 641-8269 - Mobile (401) 462-7183 - Office www.riema.ri.gov # # #

(PR 01-20)