TxDOT to Address Bottleneck Along Northbound I-35 Near SH 45 North

The Texas Department of Transportation started construction today on the I-35 from Grand Avenue Parkway to SH 45 North project in Travis County. The project is intended to reduce bottlenecks along this busy stretch of roadway by reversing the northbound I-35 entrance and exit ramps.

“I-35 at SH 45 North is a key intersection that connects the surrounding communities of Cedar Park, Pflugerville and Round Rock to Austin,” said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson. “Reversing the entrance and exit ramps will improve safety and mobility for motorists on both the northbound mainlanes and the frontage road.”

The increase in traffic volumes in the area has created a backup for those trying to enter and exit the highway. By reversing the northbound I-35 ramps between Grand Avenue Parkway and SH 45 North, TxDOT will help reduce traffic cueing along the northbound I-35 mainlanes. Additional project improvements include extending entrance and exit lanes, installing high-mast lighting and making improvements at the intersection of Picadilly Drive and the I-35 frontage road.

This $8.2 million project is funded the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and TxDOT. The contractor for the project is Jordan Foster Construction.