BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Announces Record 2020 Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Record Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA1 and Adjusted EBITDA Margin1

Accelerating Productivity and Structural Cost Savings Initiatives

Strong Operating Cash Flow Drives Liquidity Over $600 Million

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMCH) (“BMC” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s leading providers of diversified building materials and solutions to new construction builders and professional remodelers in the U.S., today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. 

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net sales increased 3.5% to $979.9 million
  • Gross profit increased 2.9% to $252.8 million
  • SG&A expenses as a percent of net sales declined 150 basis points to 17.7%
  • Net income increased 22.2% to $43.6 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 improved by 23.2% to a record $90.3 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin1 increased 150 basis points to a record 9.2%
  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 22.6%, or $0.12, to $0.65
  • Adjusted net income per diluted share1 increased 23.7%, or $0.14, to $0.73
  • Total liquidity was approximately $615.7 million, which included $253.4 million of cash and $362.3 million of borrowing capacity under the revolver, with no debt maturities until 2024.  The Company repaid its $144 million precautionary revolver borrowings.

“Our record second-quarter results exceeded our expectations and were driven by the steadfast execution of our strategy, accelerated productivity and structural cost savings across our business, coupled with a strong pipeline of construction activity,” said Dave Flitman, President and CEO of BMC.  “These strong results are a testament to the determination of our associates, who remain focused on growing our business and providing outstanding customer service despite their personal sacrifice in this unprecedented environment.  I couldn’t be more proud of their efforts.” 

Mr. Flitman added, “Our top priority remains keeping our associates, suppliers and customers safe as the pandemic evolves. We continue to take any and all necessary steps to protect our team while simultaneously growing our value-added products, which remain in high demand from our customers.” 

Mr. Flitman continued, “We are pleased that our team’s efforts enabled us to generate strong net sales growth in Millwork, Doors and Windows and our Pro Remodel and Multi-Family segments, as well as outperform the market in single-family starts which resulted in record net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter. We believe our solid first-half results and momentum, coupled with strong homebuyer demand, low housing inventories and record low interest rates will result in  continued strength in our business in the second half of 2020.  I believe we have the best talent on the field, the right business strategies, and as we remain focused on strengthening our execution, we will continue to transform our company into an operational powerhouse. I am confident that our efforts will enable our ability to sustainably outperform the market and deliver long-term shareholder value.”

1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share, which are non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of applicable SEC rules and regulations.  For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income to the most comparable GAAP measures and a discussion of the reasons why the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is useful to investors, see the discussion and tables included in this press release under “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures.”

Second Quarter 2020 Summary of Financial Results

During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company generated strong net income, diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA.


  Three Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data) 2020   2019   Variance
Net sales $ 979,896      $ 946,375      $ 33,521   
           
Net income and EPS          
Net income (GAAP) $ 43,622      $ 35,699      $ 7,923   
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.65      $ 0.53      $ 0.12   
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 49,309      $ 39,363      $ 9,946   
Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.73      $ 0.59      $ 0.14   
           
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 90,349      $ 73,329      $ 17,020   
Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) 9.2  %   7.7  %   1.5  %
           
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 136,101      $ 51,553      $ 84,548   
                       

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Compared to Prior Year Period

  • Net sales increased 3.5% to $979.9 million, primarily driven by growth from acquisitions of 4.3%, and 2.0% from price inflation. These increases were partially offset by a 2.2% decrease from other organic sales declines due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a closed location of 0.6%.
  • Gross profit increased 2.9% to $252.8 million.  Gross profit as a percentage of sales (gross margin) was 25.8%, compared to 26.0% for the second quarter of 2019.  The 20 basis point decline in gross margin was driven by a decrease in the gross margin in the lumber and lumber sheet goods and structural components product categories, which benefited from unusually high commodity price-related gross margins during the prior year period, partially offset by an increase in the percent of net sales derived from our millwork, doors and windows product category, which often generates higher gross margins relative to other products.
  • Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses decreased 4.4% or $8.0 million to $173.4 million. Excluding the $4.3 million impact of an out of period correction during the three months ended June 30, 2019, SG&A expenses decreased $3.7 million. Other factors impacting SG&A  expenses were an approximately $10.0 million decrease in employee wages, benefits and other employee-related costs, which was partially offset by an increase of $9.0 million related to SG&A expenses of recently acquired businesses. The remaining decrease was primarily related to lower fuel costs and a reduction in other costs. SG&A expenses as a percent of net sales declined 150 basis points to 17.7%
  • Depreciation expense, including the portion reported within cost of sales, increased $2.0 million to $15.3 million, compared to $13.3 million in the second quarter of 2019.
  • Merger and integration costs decreased to $0.4 million, consisting primarily of system integration costs, compared to $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.
  • Amortization expense was $5.0 million compared to $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to the amortization of intangible assets at recently acquired businesses.
  • Interest expense was $6.2 million compared to $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.
  • Other income, net, which was derived primarily from state and local tax incentives, interest income and customer service charges, was $2.9 million compared to $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2019.
  • Net income was $43.6 million, or $0.65 per diluted share for the quarter, compared to $35.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.
  • Adjusted net income1 increased to $49.3 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted net income1 of $39.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $90.3 million, up 23.2% from the second quarter of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin1, defined as Adjusted EBITDA1 as a percentage of net sales, was a record 9.2%, up 150 basis points from the prior year period.
  • Cash provided by operating activities increased $84.5 million to $136.1 million primarily due to changes in working capital.   

COVID-19 Update

As one of the Company’s core values, the safety of BMC’s associates and families is of the utmost importance during these challenging times.  Over the course of the past several months, the Company took numerous steps to protect our associates, suppliers, customers and the community.  In mid-March, the Company created a cross-function task force, which continues to meet daily to ensure that the Company is responding with the development of the necessary processes, protocols, training and communications related to our response. 

The Company has implemented detailed cleaning and disinfecting processes at its facilities and is adhering to social distancing protocols.  It also continues to suspend non-essential air travel and is encouraging employees to work from home when possible. To date, the Company and its customers’ businesses have generally been classified as “essential business” in most of the jurisdictions in which the Company operates. 

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Total liquidity as of June 30, 2020 was approximately $615.7 million, which included $253.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and $362.3 million of borrowing availability under the Company’s asset-backed revolving credit facility.  During the first quarter, the Company borrowed $144 million under its revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure.  In June 2020, the Company repaid this amount and had no outstanding borrowings under its revolver as of June 30, 2020.  In addition, the Company has no long-term debt maturities until 2024.

Capital expenditures during the second quarter of 2020, net of proceeds from the sale of property, equipment and real estate, totaled $18.3 million which was down $10.4 million from the prior year period.  These expenditures were primarily used to fund purchases of vehicles and equipment to replace aged assets and support increased sales volume and facility, technology and automation investments to support our operations.  The Company has postponed future growth-related capital projects until further notice, but is accelerating investment in safety and productivity-related capital expenditures.  Cash provided by operating activities increased $84.5 million to $136.1 million primarily due to changes in working capital.  The Company continues to focus on cash generation. 

Stock Repurchases

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares of stock.  As of June 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $54.2 million of capacity remaining under the current share repurchase authorization, which expires in November 2020.  

2020 Third-Quarter Outlook

The Company estimates its 2020 third quarter net sales will be up 5% to 10% compared to the third quarter of 2019.  BMC withdrew its full-year 2020 outlook on April 6, 2020, as management was unable to predict the potential negative impacts that COVID-19 could have on housing starts and the Company’s financial results over the remainder of the year. 

Conference Call Information

BMC will host a conference call on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will simultaneously broadcast it live over the Internet.  Prior to the call, an earnings release presentation will be posted on the Company’s investor relations website ir.buildwithbmc.com in the “Events and Presentations” tab under the heading “Presentation Archive.”  The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8560 (international).  A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671.  The passcode for both the live call and the replay is 13706969.  The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 10, 2020.  The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.buildwithbmc.com and will be available for approximately 90 days.

About BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.

With $3.6 billion in 2019 net sales, BMC is one of the nation’s leading providers of diversified building materials and solutions to new construction builders and professional remodelers in the U.S.  Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, the Company's comprehensive portfolio of products and services spans building materials, including millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and an innovative eBusiness platform.  BMC serves 45 metropolitan areas across 18 states, principally in the South and West regions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements in this document may include, without limitation, statements regarding sales growth, price changes, earnings performance, strategic direction and the demand for our products.  Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “might,” “predict,” “future,” “seek to,” “assume,” “goal,” “objective,” “continue,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “target,” “prospects,” “guidance,” “possible,” “predict,” “propose,” “potential” and “forecast,” or the negative of such terms and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning.  Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside BMC’s control.  BMC cautions readers that any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement; therefore, investors and shareholders should not place undue reliance on such statement.  There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication, and many of these risks and uncertainties are, and may continue to be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements.  These factors include without limitation:

  • the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations and on local, national and global economies;
  • the state of the homebuilding industry and repair and remodeling activity, the economy and the credit markets;
  • fluctuation of commodity prices and prices of our products as a result of national and international economic and other conditions;
  • the impact of potential changes in our customer or product sales mix;
  • our concentration of business in the Texas, California and Georgia markets;
  • the potential loss of significant customers or a reduction in the quantity of products they purchase;
  • seasonality and cyclicality of the building products supply and services industry;
  • competitive industry pressures and competitive pricing pressure from our customers and competitors;
  • our exposure to product liability, warranty, casualty, construction defect, contract, tort, employment and other claims and legal proceedings;
  • our ability to maintain profitability and positive cash flows;
  • our ability to retain our key employees and to attract and retain new qualified employees, while controlling our labor costs;
  • product shortages, loss of key suppliers or failure to develop relationships with qualified suppliers, and our dependence on third-party suppliers and manufacturers;
  • the implementation of our supply chain and technology initiatives;
  • the impact of long-term noncancellable leases at our facilities;
  • our ability to effectively manage inventory and working capital;
  • the credit risk from our customers;
  • our ability to identify or respond effectively to consumer needs, expectations, market conditions or trends;
  • our ability to successfully implement our growth strategy;
  • the impact of federal, state, local and other laws and regulations;
  • the impact of changes in legislation and government policy;
  • the impact of unexpected changes in our tax provisions and adoption of new tax legislation;
  • our ability to utilize our net operating loss carryforwards;
  • natural or man-made disruptions to our distribution and manufacturing facilities;
  • our exposure to environmental liabilities and subjection to environmental laws and regulation;
  • the impact of health and safety laws and regulations;
  • the impact of disruptions to our information technology systems;
  • cybersecurity risks;
  • our exposure to losses if our insurance coverage is insufficient;
  • our ability to operate on multiple Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”) information systems and convert multiple systems to a single system;
  • the impact of our indebtedness;
  • the impact of the various financial covenants in our secured credit agreement and senior secured notes indenture; and
  • other factors discussed or referred to in the “Risk Factors” section of BMC's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2020 as supplemented in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond BMC’s control.  All forward-looking statements attributable to BMC or persons acting on BMC’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.  All such statements speak only as of the date made, and BMC undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Investor Relations Contact
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.
Michael Neese
SVP, Strategy and Investor Relations
(919) 431-1796


BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020   2019   2020   2019
Net sales $ 979,896        $ 946,375        $ 1,900,775        $ 1,771,780     
Cost of sales 727,074        700,598        1,410,825        1,309,881     
Gross profit 252,822        245,777        489,950        461,899     
               
Selling, general and administrative expenses 173,420        181,431        360,342        351,365     
Depreciation expense 11,704        10,043        23,223        19,616     
Amortization expense 5,016        4,338        10,029        8,685     
Impairment of assets 2,255        529        2,255        529     
Merger and integration costs 357        1,382        1,525        4,172     
  192,752        197,723        397,374        384,367     
Income from operations 60,070        48,054        92,576        77,532     
Other income (expense)              
Interest expense (6,204 )     (5,574 )     (12,136 )     (11,612 )  
Other income, net 2,920        3,709        5,839        6,619     
Income before income taxes 56,786        46,189        86,279        72,539     
Income tax expense 13,164        10,490        20,628        16,490     
Net income $ 43,622        $ 35,699        $ 65,651        $ 56,049     
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding              
Basic 67,022        66,578        66,931        66,679     
Diluted 67,564        67,077        67,604        67,179     
               
Net income per common share              
Basic $ 0.65        $ 0.54        $ 0.98        $ 0.84     
Diluted $ 0.65        $ 0.53        $ 0.97        $ 0.83     
                                       

BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 253,443        $ 165,496     
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $9,895 and $8,318 at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 361,953        325,741     
Inventories 326,807        331,969     
Contract assets 33,871        32,125     
Income taxes receivable —        7,504     
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 70,926        66,818     
Total current assets 1,047,000        929,653     
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 368,378        345,466     
Operating lease right-of-use assets 136,540        139,907     
Customer relationship intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 175,150        185,049     
Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 450        580     
Goodwill 295,402        297,146     
Other long-term assets 7,443        8,300     
Total assets $ 2,030,363        $ 1,906,101     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 237,029        $ 189,644     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 97,127        117,825     
Contract liabilities 42,610        31,094     
Income taxes payable 2,640        —     
Interest payable 4,947        4,759     
Current portion:      
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 4,214        5,577     
Operating lease liabilities 27,411        26,147     
Insurance reserves 18,487        16,328     
  Total current liabilities 434,465        391,374     
Insurance reserves 42,473        43,536     
Long-term debt 346,450        346,032     
Long-term portion of finance lease obligations 5,131        6,959     
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 118,705        120,832     
Deferred income taxes 25,601        15,195     
Other long-term liabilities 7,474        661     
Total liabilities 980,299        924,589     
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders' equity      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50.0 million shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 —        —     
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300.0 million shares authorized, 68.8 million and 68.3 million shares issued, and 67.1 million and 66.8 million outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 688        683     
Additional paid-in capital 694,113        687,255     
Retained earnings 385,841        320,190     
Treasury stock, at cost, 1.7 million and 1.5 million shares at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (30,578 )     (26,616 )  
Total stockholders' equity 1,050,064        981,512     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,030,363        $ 1,906,101     
                   

BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)

  Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands) 2020   2019
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net income $ 65,651        $ 56,049     
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation expense 30,265        25,739     
Amortization of intangible assets 10,029        8,685     
Amortization of debt issuance costs 634        807     
Deferred income taxes 10,406        6,888     
Non-cash stock compensation expense 6,498        6,163     
Gain on sale of property, equipment and real estate (351 )     (1,949 )  
Other non-cash adjustments 2,248        2,200     
Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions      
Accounts receivable, net of allowances (36,201 )     (30,725 )  
Inventories 5,175        (8,557 )  
Accounts payable 49,401        85,178     
Other assets and liabilities 9,412        (21,166 )  
  Net cash provided by operating activities 153,167        129,312     
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchases of property, equipment and real estate (49,079 )     (45,905 )  
Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and real estate 633        4,153     
Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired —        (52,012 )  
Insurance proceeds —        107     
  Net cash used in investing activities (48,446 )     (93,657 )  
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from revolving credit facility 144,000        110,987     
Repayments of proceeds from revolving credit facility (144,000 )     (110,987 )  
Repurchases of common stock under share repurchase program (1,416 )     (16,446 )  
Payments on finance lease obligations (3,166 )     (3,385 )  
Other financing activities, net (12,192 )     (6,001 )  
  Net cash used in financing activities (16,774 )     (25,832 )  
  Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 87,947        9,823     
Cash and cash equivalents      
Beginning of period 165,496        150,723     
End of period $ 253,443        $ 160,546     
                   

BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Net Sales by Product Category
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020 		  Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019 		      Core
Organic
Growth (a)
(in thousands) Net Sales   % of Sales   Net Sales   % of Sales   % Change  
Millwork, doors & windows $ 287,999      29.4  %   $ 271,135      28.6  %   6.2    %   1.1    %
Structural components 164,535      16.8  %   166,955      17.6  %   (1.4 ) %   (5.6 ) %
Lumber & lumber sheet goods 292,817      29.9  %   281,855      29.8  %   3.9    %   (3.5 ) %
Other building products & services 234,545      23.9  %   226,430      24.0  %   3.6    %   (2.0 ) %
Total net sales $ 979,896      100.0  %   $ 946,375      100.0  %   3.5    %   (2.2 ) %
  Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020 		  Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019 		      Core
Organic
Growth (a)
(in thousands) Net Sales   % of Sales   Net Sales   % of Sales   % Change  
Millwork, doors & windows $ 583,668      30.7  %   $ 511,057      28.8  %   14.2    %   5.3    %
Structural components 324,879      17.1  %   308,231      17.4  %   5.4    %   1.9    %
Lumber & lumber sheet goods 551,956      29.0  %   523,814      29.6  %   5.4    %   0.3    %
Other building products & services 440,272      23.2  %   428,678      24.2  %   2.7    %   (3.1 ) %
Total net sales $ 1,900,775      100.0  %   $ 1,771,780      100.0  %   7.3    %   1.2    %
                                           

Net Sales by Customer Type
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020 		  Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019 		      Core
Organic
Growth (a)
(in thousands) Net Sales   % of Sales   Net Sales   % of Sales   % Change  
Single-family homebuilders $ 702,388      71.7  %   $ 716,974      75.8  %   (2.0 ) %   (6.3 ) %
Remodeling contractors 127,699      13.0  %   110,313      11.7  %   15.8    %   6.6    %
Multi-family, commercial & other contractors 149,809      15.3  %   119,088      12.5  %   25.8    %   14.5    %
Total net sales $ 979,896      100.0  %   $ 946,375      100.0  %   3.5    %   (2.2 ) %
  Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020 		  Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019 		      Core Organic Growth (a)
(in thousands) Net Sales   % of Sales   Net Sales   % of Sales   % Change  
Single-family homebuilders $ 1,377,159      72.5  %   $ 1,345,692      76.0  %   2.3    %   (2.4 ) %
Remodeling contractors 232,368      12.2  %   198,521      11.2  %   17.0    %   9.1    %
Multi-family, commercial & other contractors 291,248      15.3  %   227,567      12.8  %   28.0    %   16.1    %
Total net sales $ 1,900,775      100.0  %   $ 1,771,780      100.0  %   7.3    %   1.2    %
                                           

(a)   Core Organic Growth is calculated as the total change in net sales excluding the estimated impact of changes in commodity-related prices, the net sales of non-comparable acquired or closed operations and changes in selling days, as applicable.

BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share are intended as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP.  The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and operating results.

  • Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense (income), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, merger and integration costs, non-cash stock compensation expense, acquisition costs and other items.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.
  • Adjusted net income is defined as net income plus merger and integration costs, non-cash stock compensation expense,  acquisition costs, other items and after tax effecting those items.
  • Adjusted net income per diluted share is defined as Adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted average shares.

Company management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income for trend analysis, for purposes of determining management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes.  Adjusted EBITDA is used in monthly financial reports prepared for management and the board of directors.  The Company believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share provides additional tools for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other distribution and retail companies, which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.  However, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.  Company management does not consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share in isolation or as alternatives to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.  The principal limitation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements.  Some of these limitations are: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (ii) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt; (iii) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect income tax expenses or the cash requirements to pay taxes; (iv) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share do not reflect historical cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (v) although depreciation and amortization charges are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements and (vi) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share do not consider the potentially dilutive impact of issuing non-cash stock-based compensation.  In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share in conjunction with GAAP results.  Readers should review the reconciliations of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (continued)
(unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income.

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020   2019   2020   2019
Net income $ 43,622        $ 35,699        $ 65,651        $ 56,049     
Interest expense 6,204        5,574        12,136        11,612     
Interest income (339 )     (844 )     (922 )     (1,785 )  
Income tax expense 13,164        10,490        20,628        16,490     
Depreciation and amortization 20,299        17,632        40,294        34,424     
Merger and integration costs 357        1,382        1,525        4,172     
Non-cash stock compensation expense 3,328        3,248        6,498        6,163     
Acquisition costs 495        18        2,326        598     
Business reorganization costs (a) 3,219        228        3,219        228     
Other items (b) —        (98 )     —        (222 )  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 90,349        $ 73,329        $ 151,355        $ 127,729     
Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.2    %   7.7    %   8.0    %   7.2    %
               
Net income $ 43,622        $ 35,699        $ 65,651        $ 56,049     
Merger and integration costs 357        1,382        1,525        4,172     
Non-cash stock compensation expense 3,328        3,248        6,498        6,163     
Acquisition costs 495        18        2,326        598     
Business reorganization costs (a) 3,219        228        3,219        228     
Other items (b) —        (98 )     —        (222 )  
Tax effect of adjustments to net income (c) (1,712 )     (1,114 )     (3,185 )     (2,588 )  
Adjusted net income $ 49,309        $ 39,363        $ 76,034        $ 64,400     
               
Diluted weighted average shares 67,564        67,077        67,604        67,179     
Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.73        $ 0.59        $ 1.12        $ 0.96     

(a) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, represents asset impairment charges related to the closure or relocation of the operations of certain of the Company’s facilities (“Impairment Charges”), which were not related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and severance expense related to permanent headcount reductions due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, represents Impairment Charges and the effect of certain customary post-closing adjustments related to the November 1, 2018 disposition of the Company’s Coleman Floor business.

(b) For the three months ended June 30, 2019, represents income from a recovery made by the Company related to a fire at one of the Company’s facilities during 2015 (the “Recovery Income”). For the six months ended June 30, 2019, represents the Recovery Income and the effect of the settlement of pending litigation for an amount below what was previously accrued.

(c) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was based on the respective transactions’ income tax rate, which was 23.1%, 23.3%, 23.5% and 23.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 and the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

 

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

