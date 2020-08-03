Deadline for second Super Hunt drawing is Aug. 10

The second Super Hunt drawing will be for two elk, two deer, two pronghorn, and one moose hunt. Another Super Hunt Combo entry will also be drawn, and winners will be notified by August 20.

Hunters may enter the drawings at license vendors, Fish and Game offices, online or by calling 1-800-554-8685. You can buy as many entries you want for Super Hunts or the Super Hunt Combo.

Super Hunt winners get the best of the best by being able to hunt any open hunt in Idaho for the species they draw, general or controlled hunts, until they tag an animal. No license is needed to enter a Super Hunt drawing for either residents or nonresidents.

Any Super Hunt tag is also considered an extra tag so you can still use your general or controlled hunt tag. For more information, including frequently asked questions and photos of previous winners, visit the Super Hunt page on Fish and Game's website at https://idfg.idaho.gov/superhunt.