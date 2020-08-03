Air Permit issued for Active Energy Renewable Power in Lumberton

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has issued an air permit for Active Energy Renewable Power, a wood pellet facility in Robeson County, which includes added requirements to address concerns of people in the community.

Division staff thoroughly reviewed the comments received on the draft permit during the public hearing and extended comment period. In response to community concerns raised during the public engagement process, the final permit includes several additional conditions:

Stack testing of Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs), Toxic Air Pollutants (TAPs), and volatile organic compounds (VOCs)

Stack testing to be conducted 90 days after startup instead of 180 days

Facility-wide emissions to be reported every 6 months

Feedstock to be limited to 50% softwood

The testing and reporting conditions will be used to confirm the facility is operating as represented in the permit application, meeting the thresholds of the small facility permit category and in compliance with the terms of the permit. Stack testing data will be made publicly available.

The final permit, final permit review, hearing officer’s report, Director’s memo, and environmental justice report are available on the department’s webpage here.