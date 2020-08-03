University Archives' online auction on Wednesday, August 19, promises to be the biggest, most diverse in company history

United States flag flown aboard the Apollo XIII space mission in 1970, with a NASA certificate signed by all three astronaut crew members (est. $18,000-$20,000).

Brady Studio albumen photo of Abraham Lincoln, of unusual imperial size (8 ¼ inches by 6 ½ inches), with Lincoln’s bold presidential signature (as “Abraham Lincoln”) (est. 8,000-$9,000).

Civil War-dated military commission appointing a chaplain in the U.S. Navy, signed by Abraham Lincoln and countersigned by Navy Secretary Gideon Welles (est. $6,000-$7,000).

Original anesthetic instruments used by emergency room physician Dr. M.T. Pepper Jenkins, who attempted to resuscitate JFK in Dallas on November 22, 1963 (est. $5,000-$6,000).