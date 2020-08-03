Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Carney Creates Workforce Development Program for Unemployed and Underemployed Delawareans

Executive Order #43

Rapid training program initially funded with $10 million in CARES Act Funding

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Monday signed Executive Order #43, creating the Rapid Workforce Training and Redeployment Training Initiative to assist Delaware workers and their families who have lost jobs and income due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The workforce development program will initially be funded with $10 million of federal CARES Act funding. Investments in workforce development were a recommendation of the Pandemic Resurgence Advisory Committee – chaired by Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long and Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. The committee released its interim report on Friday.

Click here to read Governor Carney’s Executive Order #43.

“All Delawareans have made sacrifices during this COVID-19 crisis. Some have made more than others,” said Governor Carney. “Delaware workers and their families across our state have lost jobs and income, but still have to pay their bills. We have a responsibility to support our neighbors who have been affected by this crisis. This new workforce development program will help provide workers with the skills they need to get back in the workforce quickly, earn a living, and support their families.”

Under Governor Carney’s order, the Delaware Department of Labor will work with the Delaware Workforce Development Board to establish approved training and certification programs for unemployed and underemployed Delawareans. Training programs included in the rapid workforce development initiative will focus on in-demand occupations and skills currently demanded in Delaware workplaces.

“The business community across Delaware has been engaged and supportive of this important workforce development program. At the Delaware Workforce Investment Board, we are ready to support its implementation and are ready to connect businesses in immediate need of skilled workers with individuals going through the training programs to ensure we get Delawareans back to work with good paying jobs as quickly as possible,” said Gary Stockbridge, chairman of the Delaware Workforce Development Board.

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

Report violations of COVID-19 restrictions by emailing HSPContact@delaware.gov

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.

