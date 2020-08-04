Art Shuttle New York to Florida Is Scheduled for 7 August 2020

Fine Art Shippers is pleased to announce that we will have a consolidated art shuttle going from New York to Florida on August 7, with stops along the route.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Art Shippers, a professional art logistics company based in NYC, is pleased to announce that we will have a consolidated art shuttle going from New York to Florida on August 7, 2020. The shuttle will start its journey in NYC and make its way to Miami through Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, DC, Savannah, Jacksonville, Fort Lauderdale, and other cities along Interstate Highway 95. We can pick up art from any location in the New York metropolitan area, Massachusetts, and Delaware and deliver art to any destination along the East Coast of the US.

Fine Art Shippers has been providing national and international fine art shipping services for over 25 years, and art shuttles are an integral part of our operation. Most of our shuttles start their routes in NYC and go to all major cities in the United States. These include Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Denver, Boston, Washington, DC, and Miami, among others. Our next art shuttle from New York to Florida is scheduled for this week, going out from NYC on August 7. The route will run along Interstate 95, covering almost the entire East Coast of the country, with stops in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. Once we arrive in Miami, we will also have deliveries as far as Key West, the most southern point in the United States.

Art pick-up is possible from any location in the New York metro area, as well as New England and Delaware. We can pick up art from artist studios, art galleries, auction houses, corporate entities, arts organizations, and private residences. All of the art pieces are then delivered to our secure warehouse in Brooklyn, NYC where they are consolidated and prepared for further transportation to Florida. Fine Art Shippers also provides a full range of art packing and art crating services in-house, ensuring that every single item is completely protected and ready for a move. The items are additionally covered by a special art transit and storage insurance provided by our reliable partners.

Our next art shuttle New York – Florida is scheduled for August 7. We are planning to go back from Miami on August 12. The trip will run along the East Coast up to Boston, with stops in all major cities, including New York City. Please feel free to contact Fine Art Shippers for the details or request a shipping quote online. Our art shuttle services are flexible and can be tailored to any needs and requirements.