New UNIGINE 2.12 Real-time 3D Graphics Engine: Even More Powerful, Just As Affordable

UNIGINE 2 SDK is rapidly gaining popularity among a wide range of users. A new UNIGINE 2.12 release with lots of massive improvements is Generally Available.

CLEMENCY, LUXEMBOURG, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 15 years of use in the enterprise segment, the UNIGINE platform has entered the mass market with the free UNIGINE 2 Community SDK Edition and is rapidly gaining popularity among programmers and 3D artists due to its outstanding performance and stability, as well as quarterly major releases with tangible improvements - the number of registered users platform increases by several thousand accounts every month.

With each new release, UNIGINE developers systematically improve the engine's advantages, focusing on user feedback.

In the new release of UNIGINE 2.12, the developers have doubled the performance of the physics engine, improved the realism of 3D visualization of clouds and atmospheric phenomena (UNIGINE's calling card), and increased the usability of the tools. Improvements also affected particle simulation, animation system, work with C # API, network modules for distributed professional simulators, virtual landscape materials system.

Among other things, the 2.12 release includes a new excavation demo using voxel-based soil simulation and runtime terraforming (available in the Sim edition).

The enterprise-grade features, like large world support with virtual scenes as expansive as the solar system, distributed simulation over a network, embedding into proprietary apps, an extended set of GIS/CAD data formats, advanced video output, professional motion capture, and many others remain available in the commercial SDK editions - UNIGINE 2 Engineering and UNIGINE 2 Sim. Within the 2.12 users of these editions received two new sets of 3D content for free: an airport and a production site.

All three editions of the UNIGINE platform (Community, Engineering, and Sim) share the same core (UNIGINE 2 Engine) and are developed in parallel, with regular major releases every 3 months.

Detailed information on the enhancements in the new release of UNIGINE 2.12, as well as information on licensing, is available at unigine.com.

About UNIGINE

Established in 2005, UNIGINE is a global company focused on real-time 3D technologies, delivering powerful B2B and B2C solutions for simulation, visualization, scientific research, video games, virtual reality systems, and more. UNIGINE has received worldwide acclaim for developing its proprietary 3D visualization system.

The company is also well-known for a series of GPU benchmarks that can be effectively used to determine the stability and performance of the PC hardware.

More than 200 companies worldwide use UNIGINE technologies to perform a wide variety of business tasks: simulation & training, digital twins, urban planning, scientific research, and engineering. Over 15 years of R&D, UNIGINE launched 170+ SDK releases and delivered its products to millions of users worldwide. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and can be found online at unigine.com.