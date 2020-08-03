Maine Man Injured On Mount Major

CONTACT: C.O. Benjamin Lewis (603) 744-5470 August 3, 2020

Alton, NH – At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 31, New Hampshire Fish and Game was called to rescue an injured hiker, Alan Helmreich, 59, of Sanford, ME, on the Orange Trail on Mount Major. Helmreich was hiking alone and while on his way down from the summit he injured his leg and was unable to continue his descent. Rescuers were able to carry him back to the summit where he was met by an OHRV and then transported to an awaiting ambulance at the bottom of the trail at approximately 2:30 p.m.. Rescuers from Alton Fire and Rescue and Lakes Region Search and Rescue as well as Conservation Officers contributed to the rescue.

New Hampshire Fish & Game is a self-funded agency, which relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete search and rescue missions in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities by purchasing a Hike Safe card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets & pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.