QliqSOFT Virtual Healthcare Platform Gets Even ‘Smarter’ with Addition of Elsevier Educational Database

DALLAS, TX, USA, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare chatbot and clinical communications innovator QliqSOFT, today announced a strategic content collaboration with Elsevier, a global information analytics business specializing in science and health to integrate Elsevier’s industry-leading product, Interactive Patient Education, into QliqSOFT’s Quincy chatbot and Virtual Visit Telehealth platform. The integration will help providers transform patients into active participants in their healthcare via the real-time, engaging distribution of evidence-based content from this database of educational resources from Elsevier.

Bridging the gap between increased demand for virtual care and quality patient-provider interaction, this innovation is designed to replicate the learn-at-the-knee-of-the-provider benefits of an in-person visit. In effect, it restores the “did the patient learn and understand” checkpoint directly tied to patient outcomes.

“Equipping providers with Elsevier’s evidence-based education in our virtual visit and chatbot platforms means patients and providers can have deeper, more meaningful interactions, and the patients can continue to learn from these trusted sources,” said QliqSOFT CEO Krishna Kurapati. “That’s how you move the needle, let providers be about the care of patients, and give them the tools to deliver that care effectively.”

In the 90 days preceding this announcement, QliqSOFT customers have conducted over half a million virtual visits using the new telehealth platform. QliqSOFT has also embedded Elsevier resources into its Quincy chatbot, providing customizable content support for any range of acute or chronic conditions or procedures. HIPAA-compliant and AI-driven, Quincy’s proprietary Chatbot Studio allows providers to choose among pre-configured, care-specific patient engagement intents and dialogue flows or easily build their own chatbots in just hours based on their unique needs, now with the added benefit of Elsevier’s trusted clinical content.

“As new and transformative technologies disrupt healthcare, Elsevier is at the forefront. We are thrilled to be working with QliqSOFT to make our solutions, like Interactive Patient Education, available to healthcare providers on a novel platform,” said John Danaher, MD, President, Global Clinical Solutions, Elsevier. “This collaboration is further evidence of Elsevier’s commitment to empower healthcare providers in an effort to improve patient outcomes.”

About QliqSOFT, Inc.

Created for healthcare executives who understand that clinical quality and financial sustainability hinge on secure, scalable technology, QliqSOFT’s virtual care platforms solve an expanding array of communication and workflow inefficiencies to improve providers’ work life and their patients’ wellbeing. Utilizing modular solutions that can be rapidly implemented, easily maintained, and expanded later, QliqSOFT technology streamlines and expedites the exchange of essential information while reducing customers’ investment and overhead cost. To learn more, visit www.qliqsoft.com.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we’re committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education, including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com.