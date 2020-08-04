CHOROIDEREMIA RESEARCH FOUNDATION FUNDS GROUND-BREAKING RESEARCH ON TWO BROTHERS WITH CHM

Dr. Stacey Hume, PhD, FCCMG

One Brother is Symptomatic while the Other is Not

This groundbreaking research will expand our knowledge about unknown elements of CHM and potential therapies.”
— Neal Bench, CRF board president

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Choroideremia Research Foundation (CRF) is pleased to make its third announcement this summer, funding a research study by Stacey Hume, PhD, FCCMG, Molecular Geneticist and Associate Professor in the Department of Medical Genetics at University of Alberta. Named the Boren Family Research Award, it’s given in recognition for the generous support of the Boren family.

In Dr. Hume’s proposal project, Identifying the cause of a discordant phenotype in 2 brothers with the identical CHM mutation, the aim is to understand why the severity of choroideremia (CHM) is different between two brothers with the same gene mutation both clinically and genetically. This unique case may challenge the current view that males with CHM will become visually impaired over time, including potential blindness. Dr. Hume will attempt to determine what factors allow the preservation of retinal structure and function in one brother, while the other experiences unabated disease progression.

“We are proud to announce our support of Dr. Hume’s research in cooperation with the Choroideremia Research Foundation Canada,” said Neal Bench, CRF board president. “This groundbreaking research will expand our knowledge about unknown elements of CHM and potential therapies.”

For more information about all research studies the CRF supports, please visit curechm.org/research/

Kathleen Wagner
Choroideremia Research Foundation Inc
+14155968405
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

CHOROIDEREMIA RESEARCH FOUNDATION FUNDS GROUND-BREAKING RESEARCH ON TWO BROTHERS WITH CHM

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kathleen Wagner
Choroideremia Research Foundation Inc
+14155968405
Company/Organization
Choroideremia Research Foundation Inc
23 E Brundreth St
Springfield, Massachusetts, 01109
United States
+1 8002100233
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Choroideremia Research Foundation's mission is to raise funds in support of scientific research leading to a treatment or cure of Choroideremia, a hereditary retinal-degenerative disease that causes blindness; to educate people affected by the disease; and to inform the public.

More From This Author
CHOROIDEREMIA RESEARCH FOUNDATION FUNDS GROUND-BREAKING RESEARCH ON TWO BROTHERS WITH CHM
CHOROIDEREMIA RESEARCH FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES NEW RESEARCH AWARD TO STUDY THE EFFICACY OF NOVEL THERAPEUTICS
CHOROIDEREMIA RESEARCH FOUNDATION FUNDS SEVERAL EXPLORATORY RESEARCH PROPOSALS COMMENCING SUMMER 2020
View All Stories From This Author