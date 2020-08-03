Musicians host Cloud Concert, spreading love during the pandemic
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Classical cellist Dr. Lucie Zhuxi Wang, in collaboration with a group of talented Asian artists from Beijing, Hong Kong, and Seoul, performed a Cloud Concert recently to cheer up international audiences during the world pandemic.
Cellist Dr. Lucie Zhuxi Wang, First Prize cello adult winner of 2020 Muse International Music Competition
Entitled “Let’s Press ‘PLAY’ with the Power of Love,” the concert broke the rule of traditional live orchestral performance, which requires all musical dialogue, body movement, and eye contact among the artists to transpire in person. In the cloud, the communication is far more intuitive, but no less evocative. The aim of “Let’s Press ‘PLAY’” was to encourage people from every region and all walks of life to stay positive during the current global of covid crisis.
After vetting a lengthy, highly selective list, the artists—pianist Xixi Xiang (piano faculty at The Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing), cellist Jinsun Choi (University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music), violinst Qun Dai (Central Conservatory of Music Symphony Orchestra in Beijing), and John Sit (City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong) chose two pieces to showcase: Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio in D-minor and the Barriere Sonata for two celli in G-major. The Mendelssohn piece is a superb paradigm of the 19th-century Romantic period, its lyrical, sentimental, and cheerful second movement in particular. Unlike other complex Romantic classical compositions, this example rings out with clarity. The Barriere Sonata, written in the 18th century, is even statelier, more neat, and more mannered.
As the driving force of the online concert, Wang places a high value on the importance and usefulness of classical music during the time of coronavirus.
“Compared to other types of music, classical music can provide both spiritual pleasure but also academic value,” she explains. “There is tremendous literature and history surrounding it, which adds to its importance. During this particularly challenging time, classical music, I hope, can help with healing people’s hearts and souls.”
“I have been playing J. S. Bach’s 6 Solo Suites for Cello, which are perfect for me to play without concern for collaboration,” Wang told us. She points out that in both performance and in spirit, Bach’s creations serve as a kind of “bible” in musical format. For her, the most attractive element of the art form is that the audience and performers both can be empowered and refreshed by music, expecially Bach’s.
“Spiritually, this is exactly what we need during this difficult time,” Wang said.
Cellist Dr. Lucie Zhuxi Wang received her bachelor’s and master’s degree at the Manhattan school of Music and doctoral of music arts degree (D.M.A) at University of Cincinnati College – Conservatory of Music. She won first prize in the cello adult category at 2020 Muse International Music Competition and, as a result, was invited to give cello master class and guest artist solo recital at Sam Houston State University Music School.
