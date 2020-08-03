Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Latest News: New Chief of African and Middle Eastern Division Appointed

The Library of Congress has appointed Lanisa Kitchiner as chief of the African and Middle Eastern Division. Kitchiner brings more than 18 years’ experience as an administrator of cultural institutions and an academic mobilizing knowledge around Africa’s cultural and historical ties to the Middle East.

