Why does SEO content dominate Google?

ATHENS, ATTIKI, GREECE, August 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A friendly website or blog should contain SEO content and specific keywords, with title tags, useful and original text, destination address and all the Metadata required describing your service or product satisfactorily.Content is what Google ranks your website for and SEO is 100% influenced by quality content.What does SEO content mean in 2020?In 2020, design is finally focused on SEO content! Rich text, stunning photos and videos dominate modern websites. Content emerges from the layout and decorative elements, or, in other words, the design is the "packaging" for a useful SEO content.Visitors do not visit our website to admire the layout or the overall design. They do not admire the “wrapper”. Visitors come to our website for a specific purpose. Their purpose is to obtain the information they search for. SEO content helps them find, filter and obtain part of the content.The layout and design of a website definitely attracts and invites visitors, but it only works when there is relevant, useful and "catchy" content.Google itself through the instructions for webmasters has announced that every website must have some utility and some purpose of existence. This usually is to serve a basic need for its final user.Building a website without SEO content is uselessThe construction of a corporate website aims at presenting your business, activities, services or products. The more beautiful the design is, the more it will impress Google and win visitors and potential customers, in addition to SEO content.Your corporate website will not be successful simply because you use WordPress and a beautiful look ready theme. It will not be successful just because it will has many meta tags and keywords. Your corporate website will be successful when it has rich, original, well-written content that answers visitors' questions before they formulate them.4 Tips to dominate GoogleSEO content should answer your potential customers' questions. It should also provide as much technical information and data as your visitors and customers would find useful. Update the content of your website by adding new products, new articles and unique content.Your website aims to turn visitors into customers. The design is what will highlight the SEO content. Photos and texts are what will convince visitors.1. Write and create unique SEO contentIn order to have a Google footprint and your website to be considered as a great website, the visitor must have something to see and read that will make him stay for some time in your website.2. Give visitors the information they are looking forAccording to Google, you need to provide high quality content in your pages, especially your homepage. This is the most important thing to do. If your pages contain useful information, their SEO content will attract many visitors and entice other websites to link to your site.To create a useful website rich in information, write pages that clearly and accurately describe your topic. Think about the words that users will type to find your pages and include those words in your site.Think and study in advance what people and your potential customers are looking for on the World Wide Web and create relevant pages.For example a company in Greece has to make separate pages for each region in order to catch the keywords in local searches.At the same time it would be good to include videos from each service or product your company provides that will be uploaded to YouTube and will be embed on your website, as well as photos and texts.The texts should be extensive and over 1250 words. You should write a perfect SEO article for Google and your audience. Do not be afraid to describe to others your techniques and secrets, the styles used as well as how long it took to complete the project.3. Make your website worth for other websites to link toThis is the value of royal SEO content. Other websites will find you and consider you a worthy source so that they will want to link to you and refer you. This is called affiliate marketing.Links help Google crawlers, so-called Google-bots, find your site and can give your site a higher rank position in search results. When returning results for a search, Google uses sophisticated text matching techniques to display pages that are relevant to each search.Google interprets a link from page A to page B as a vote from page A to page B. Votes from pages that are themselves "important" weigh more and help make other pages more important.In other words, the content attracts backlinks in a natural way and it helps it develop properly, in an organic way and only that is the natural way according to Google.4. SEO content - pages or articles?The main SEO content of your website should initially consist of 30 high quality articles and within a period of one year reach up to 100 to have SEO performance on your website and gain organic traffic capable of making your website viable.Then you need to create about 10 articles a month to increase your topic and keep your audience alert and looking forward to your website. If you cannot cover so much content, then you can outsource its creation to ghost writers or find a service that writes useful and complete articles for you.I think you understand why SEO content dominates Google, and why you should implement a content creation strategy for your website.

