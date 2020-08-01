Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Highest Number of Tests Ever Conducted in the State

Five months since the first confirmed COVID-19 case in New York, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the State conducted 82,737 COVID-19 tests yesterday — the highest number of tests ever conducted in a single day in the state. 0.91 percent of those test results were positive. The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

 

"Today is five months since we had our first case, and yesterday we hit a record number of tests — 82,737 — the most tests ever conducted in a single day in this state, with 0.91 percent of results coming back positive," Governor Cuomo said. "Our future is dependent on what we do, and social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands are useful and effective tools as we combat this virus. New Yorkers should continue practicing those basic behaviors and local governments should enforce state guidance. That's what it means to be New York Tough."

 

Governor Cuomo also announced the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited and observed 1,103 establishments across New York City and Long Island last night and found violations at 41 establishments, or 4 percent.

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 581 (+5)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 92
  • Hospital Counties - 30
  • Number ICU - 147 (+7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 72 (+2)
  • Total Discharges - 73,134 (+79)
  • Deaths - 4
  • Total Deaths - 25,164

 

Of the 82,737 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 753, or 0.91 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

Capital Region

2.1%

1.1%

1.1%

Central New York

1.1%

0.5%

0.7%

Finger Lakes

0.6%

0.7%

0.9%

Long Island

1.2%

0.9%

1.1%

Mid-Hudson

1.3%

0.9%

1.0%

Mohawk Valley

0.9%

1.0%

1.1%

New York City

1.0%

0.9%

0.8%

North Country

0.3%

0.5%

0.2%

Southern Tier

0.7%

0.6%

0.8%

Western New York

0.5%

1.6%

1.1%

 

The Governor also confirmed 753 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 415,767 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 415,767 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,515

12

Allegany

74

0

Broome

1,048

11

Cattaraugus

158

0

Cayuga

144

1

Chautauqua

231

3

Chemung

163

0

Chenango

209

2

Clinton

127

1

Columbia

519

3

Cortland

91

0

Delaware

103

1

Dutchess

4,504

14

Erie

8,548

56

Essex

55

0

Franklin

50

0

Fulton

282

7

Genesee

272

2

Greene

289

0

Hamilton

7

0

Herkimer

240

1

Jefferson

130

1

Lewis

34

0

Livingston

166

1

Madison

399

1

Monroe

4,742

32

Montgomery

155

1

Nassau

43,271

68

Niagara

1,444

4

NYC

225,460

312

Oneida

2,081

11

Onondaga

3,477

13

Ontario

349

0

Orange

11,088

6

Orleans

295

2

Oswego

244

3

Otsego

112

0

Putnam

1,425

4

Rensselaer

734

10

Rockland

13,880

16

Saratoga

726

11

Schenectady

1,032

9

Schoharie

68

0

Schuyler

22

1

Seneca

85

1

St. Lawrence

261

1

Steuben

290

0

Suffolk

43,300

76

Sullivan

1,483

3

Tioga

188

1

Tompkins

230

2

Ulster

2,026

5

Warren

300

0

Washington

255

1

Wayne

245

0

Westchester

35,974

41

Wyoming

112

0

Yates

55

2

 

Yesterday, there were 4 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,164. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

1

Bronx

1

Jefferson

1

Onondaga

1

 

 

