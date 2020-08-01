Highest Number of Tests Ever Conducted in the State

Five months since the first confirmed COVID-19 case in New York, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the State conducted 82,737 COVID-19 tests yesterday — the highest number of tests ever conducted in a single day in the state. 0.91 percent of those test results were positive. The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

"Today is five months since we had our first case, and yesterday we hit a record number of tests — 82,737 — the most tests ever conducted in a single day in this state, with 0.91 percent of results coming back positive," Governor Cuomo said. "Our future is dependent on what we do, and social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands are useful and effective tools as we combat this virus. New Yorkers should continue practicing those basic behaviors and local governments should enforce state guidance. That's what it means to be New York Tough."

Governor Cuomo also announced the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited and observed 1,103 establishments across New York City and Long Island last night and found violations at 41 establishments, or 4 percent.

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 581 (+5)

Patients Newly Admitted - 92

Hospital Counties - 30

Number ICU - 147 (+7)

Number ICU with Intubation - 72 (+2)

Total Discharges - 73,134 (+79)

Deaths - 4

Total Deaths - 25,164

Of the 82,737 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 753, or 0.91 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 2.1% 1.1% 1.1% Central New York 1.1% 0.5% 0.7% Finger Lakes 0.6% 0.7% 0.9% Long Island 1.2% 0.9% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 1.3% 0.9% 1.0% Mohawk Valley 0.9% 1.0% 1.1% New York City 1.0% 0.9% 0.8% North Country 0.3% 0.5% 0.2% Southern Tier 0.7% 0.6% 0.8% Western New York 0.5% 1.6% 1.1%

The Governor also confirmed 753 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 415,767 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 415,767 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,515 12 Allegany 74 0 Broome 1,048 11 Cattaraugus 158 0 Cayuga 144 1 Chautauqua 231 3 Chemung 163 0 Chenango 209 2 Clinton 127 1 Columbia 519 3 Cortland 91 0 Delaware 103 1 Dutchess 4,504 14 Erie 8,548 56 Essex 55 0 Franklin 50 0 Fulton 282 7 Genesee 272 2 Greene 289 0 Hamilton 7 0 Herkimer 240 1 Jefferson 130 1 Lewis 34 0 Livingston 166 1 Madison 399 1 Monroe 4,742 32 Montgomery 155 1 Nassau 43,271 68 Niagara 1,444 4 NYC 225,460 312 Oneida 2,081 11 Onondaga 3,477 13 Ontario 349 0 Orange 11,088 6 Orleans 295 2 Oswego 244 3 Otsego 112 0 Putnam 1,425 4 Rensselaer 734 10 Rockland 13,880 16 Saratoga 726 11 Schenectady 1,032 9 Schoharie 68 0 Schuyler 22 1 Seneca 85 1 St. Lawrence 261 1 Steuben 290 0 Suffolk 43,300 76 Sullivan 1,483 3 Tioga 188 1 Tompkins 230 2 Ulster 2,026 5 Warren 300 0 Washington 255 1 Wayne 245 0 Westchester 35,974 41 Wyoming 112 0 Yates 55 2

Yesterday, there were 4 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,164. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: