Progress Announces Participation in Tech Compact for Social Justice

/EIN News/ -- CEO Yogesh Gupta, founding signatory, member of the Executive Diversity and Inclusion Steering Committee and Co-Chair of the MassTLC Board of Trustees spearheads initiative to drive social justice in Massachusetts



BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced its participation in the newly formed Tech Compact for Social Justice , created under the leadership of the Executive Diversity and Inclusion Steering Committee (EDISC) of the MassTLC Board of Trustees as a way for the industry to come together and affect meaningful change. Progress CEO, Yogesh Gupta, was one of the framers, initial signatories and actively pursued the creation of the Compact as part of his role on the MassTLC Board of Trustees and EDISC.

“As a Massachusetts based CEO, I feel it is my responsibility to drive change, not only within my organization, but within the community in which we live,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO Progress. “It is critical to have a forum for us to come together, to clearly state what we stand for and to bring change within our own spheres of influence. The signatories to the Tech Compact for Social Justice are doing just that while inviting others to join the effort, and I’m tremendously proud to be part of the group spearheading this initiative.”

Those 60+ organizations that have chosen to join the Tech Compact recognize that more needs to be done to support and encourage greater inclusion of Black, Latinx and Indigenous people within the technology community in Massachusetts. To participate, companies have committed to change in three or more areas relating to diversity, inclusion, and social justice. These areas for change include development around educational programs, financial contributions, improved hiring practices, training and development, advocating for change to public policy and self reporting on racial diversity programming, hiring, pay parity and executive and board appointments.

“As reported in our State of the Tech Economy Report, only 5% and 7% of tech occupation workers are Black and Latinx respectively, and this will not change unless we, as technology leaders, do our part to recognize the issue and address the need for change head-on,” said Tom Hopcroft, CEO, MassTLC. “Mr. Gupta has been a powerful force in driving the agenda for the EDISC and in the creation of the Tech Compact. I’m very proud to be associated with the men and women in this group and am thrilled with the community’s response and willingness to join this important cause.”

At Progress we strongly value inclusion and diversity and encourage the mutual respect of others. We strongly condemn all forms of racism, discrimination, hatred and inhumanity and equally reject violence in all conceivable forms. These toxic forces undermine the values we hold so dear and work exhaustively to cultivate in our company and our communities. It is our commitment that we will always strive to be an inclusive community that accepts and celebrates the backgrounds of all people.

For more information on the Tech Compact for Social Justice, click here . To learn more about Progress’s Corporate Social Responsibility program, see Progress for Tomorrow .

