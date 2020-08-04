Motor World To Expand Its Car Lot and Double Its Inventory By Year's End

One of Central Virginia's premier used car dealerships is expanding its business.

MADISON HEIGHTS, VIRGINIA, US, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While many dealerships and businesses are slowing down due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, representatives with Motor World announced today that it is taking bold steps to benefit its customers by expanding its car lot and doubling its inventory by the end of the year.

"Our mission is to provide the best experience for our customers, and this expansion is evidence of our commitment to current and future customers," said Joshua (Adam) Huffines, owner and spokesperson for Motor World, which recently reached its 1,000th customer.

Motor World is Central Virginia's premier used car dealership. The company specializes in aggressively priced vehicles of all makes and models all priced under $12,000 and takes great pride in its vehicles and their cleanliness, quality, and value.

Motor World is the only dealership in town that provides a comprehensive ASC 3 month/3,000 mile warranty with every vehicle.

"With over 200 five-star reviews in the Lynchburg community, we know you will appreciate how easy it is to do business with us," Huffines said of his company that was also recently awarded the 2019 Readers' Choice Award for Central VA's Best Used Car Dealership.

Readers Choice is the pre-eminent awards program of its kind in Central Virginia. The publication asks the readers of its print edition - and visitors to newsadvance.com, now at an all-time high with more than 300,000 each month - - to vote for their local favorites in a wide array of categories.

As to an additional reason why other potential customers should consider Motor World, Huffines said, "We also offer a wide variety of financing options to get you approved no matter your credit or financial situation."

For more information, please visit https://www.motorworldva.com/used-inventory/index.htm.

About Motor World

When you come to us in Madison Heights to see our selection of used models up close, you'll notice how our team is ready to cater our attention to your individual needs. The used Preowned models that we carry are high-value and priced affordably so you can make the most of your finances. We have a reputation for providing Lynchburg drivers with quality care, and we want you to be our next success story.

Contact Details:

Joshua (Adam) Huffines

3713 S Amherst Hwy

Madison Heights, VA 24572

United States

Phone: 877-886-8412

Source: Motor World