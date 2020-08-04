Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. in Burbank Helps Victims of Race Discrimination throughout Los Angeles

An employment law firm in California stands ready to fight for victims of race discrimination in the workplace.

"We are dedicated to protecting employees, and enforcing their rights," a company spokesperson said. “We regularly represent employees who have been discriminated against at work on the basis of their race, color, or national origin.”

“Race” is interpreted broadly to mean groups of people identifiable because of their ancestry or ethnic characteristics. Race and color, while often considered the same thing, are distinct concepts under the law. Each is listed separately as a protected category under the law.

The law firm spokesperson invited anyone in California who has suffered discrimination in the workplace on the basis of their race, color, or national origin to contact the Akopyan Law Firm's employment law attorneys in Burbank to discuss their potential case in a complimentary case evaluation.

There are state and federal laws that prevent employers from treating their employees differently based on race, color, or national origin. Victims of workplace race discrimination can pursue claims under California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act (“FEHA”) or Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (“Title VII”) both of which prohibit race discrimination in the workplace. These laws provide protection to employees against discrimination in connection with hiring, promotions, compensation, work assignments, demotions, lay-offs, and terminations.

Employees who are terminated, laid-off, or demoted often don’t know their rights and needlessly suffer at the hands of their supervisors and/or employers. Every employee deserves to work in an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

