Australia’s leaders in innovation launch the Online Startup & Innovation Awards
YBF Ventures launches the Online Startup & Innovation Awards, celebrating innovating startups, scaleups and global leaders during the pandemic-induced crisis.
YBF, along with our sponsors and partners, is excited to acknowledge the individuals, startups, scaleups and corporates that are making a difference through innovation.”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders in Australia’s tech and innovation scene since 2011, YBF Ventures announce the launch of the Online Startup & Innovation Awards.
— Farley Blackman, CEO of YBF Ventures
The COVID-19 global pandemic has changed the world as we know it, presenting many new challenges. In response to the virus, there has been an outpouring of creative solutions and inspiring collaborations on a local, a national and a global scale.
The Online Startup & Innovation Awards seek to shine a light on the remarkable startups, scaleups and global leaders that are innovating, collaborating and striving towards positive solutions during the multi-pronged, pandemic-induced crisis.
Taking place online, the awards will recognise a host of new projects, pivots and stand-out leadership. Applications and nominations are now being accepted. Categories for the Online Startup and Innovation Awards include 'Best Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Project, Product or Pivot'; 'Best BioTech/MedTech Project, Project or Pivot'; 'Best Collaboration During a Crisis' and 'Best Global Leader During a Crisis'.
Microsoft co-founder and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair, Bill Gates; New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern and the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey have already been nominated as contenders for the Best Global Leader During a Crisis category.
YBF’s CEO Farley Blackman said, “COVID-19 has turned the world upside down. It has changed almost every aspect of our lives, while also ushering in a host of opportunities for companies large and small, around the world – to create new projects, pivot existing models and more broadly, to re-examine the future for the human race. During this challenging time, it has been incredible to see leaders step forward and YBF, along with our sponsors and partners, is excited to acknowledge the individuals, startups, scaleups and corporates that are making a difference through innovation.”
Lord Mayor of the City of Melbourne Sally Capp said, “The City of Melbourne is excited to take part in the Online Startup and Innovation Awards and would encourage anyone who knows an outstanding startup or innovator to nominate.”
Genevieve Collins, Chief Executive Partner of Lander & Rogers said "During times of crisis, the need for innovation accelerates. People want more efficient, faster, easier, cheaper. So, the greater the crisis, the greater the opportunity for innovators, and the need for us to celebrate their successes!"
Garry Williams, Creative Producer: Innovation from Melbourne Connect said, “Amongst great adversity during deeply challenging times, some truly innovative and creative uses of technology have prospered and it is very heartening to see YBF shine a spotlight on those delivering some really incredible impact.”
Saranya Babu, Senior VP of Marketing at Wrike said, "In times of sudden and unexpected change, new opportunities and creative solutions arise. Wrike is so proud to support YBF in recognising and celebrating teams that have shown innovation and leadership, driving change and impactful outcomes."
Applications are now open for individuals, startups and scaleups: https://onlinestartupinnovationawards.com/
Sponsors of the Online Startup & Innovation Awards include Lander & Rogers, City of Melbourne, the Victoria State Government’s Digital Innovation Futures 2020, Melbourne Connect, The University of Melbourne, Tyro, Wrike and Lucidchart.
About YBF Ventures
YBF Ventures is Australia’s flagship tech and innovation hub. YBF has focused on advancing Australia’s technology-focused entrepreneurial ecosystem, initially from its iconic premises in the Melbourne CBD — the former York Butter Factory, from which ‘YBF’ stems. Today it has locations in both Melbourne and Sydney. YBF is home to 100s of job-creating startups and works in partnership with ASX 200 and Fortune 1000 corporates as well as Australia’s globally-renowned academic and research institutions.
YBF was initially started as a coworking space in Melbourne and has developed into its own ecosystem — a curated and diverse community of entrepreneurs and subject matter experts who have launched hundreds of new, disruptive technology businesses.
Visit YBF Ventures online: ybfventures.com
