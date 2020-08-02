Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Secretaries' Science Advisory Board Aug. 3 Meeting Postponed

The state Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board meeting scheduled for Monday, August 3, has been postponed due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias.  The meeting to discuss public comments on hexavalent chromium and mammalian toxicology studies related to standard setting on GenX will be rescheduled. 

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board includes 16 experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering and other related fields. Their expertise assists the state departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services by recommending reviews and evaluations of contaminants, acting as consultants on DEQ’s determinations to regulate contaminants, and helping the agencies identify contaminants of concern and determine which contaminants should be studied further.

To learn more about the board and hear recordings of past meetings, please visit: https://deq.nc.gov/about/boards-and-commissions/secretaries-science-advisory-board.

