K9 Medibles Announces Release Of New CBD Treats For Dogs
All Natural Hemp CBD Treats To Care For Dogs With Joint Pain & Mobility Issues!
I believe every dog can benefit from cannabinoid therapy and we have made it easier for more dogs to experience the healing benefits if CBD in a convenient edible CBD treat for dogs.”BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K9 Medibles is an emerging leader in the CBD marketplace by providing the most cutting edge hemp based CBD products and treatment delivery options made available exclusively for canine owners & their pets.
Curtis Barnes
K9 Medibles, providing Cannabidiol (CBD) products especially tailored for canines, announced the launch of its new Pumpkin Spice & Cinnamon Joint & Mobility CBD Treats. Specially formulated with Full Spectrum Hemp Oil and the superfood combination of Turmeric and Boswellia Root, this power-house combination of all-organic of ingredients is intended to help manage K9 joint pain & inflammation due to arthritis or age-related mobility issues.
allowing consumers in the US access to their artisanal, hand-crafted CBD oil for dogs.
K9 Medibles new Pumpkin Spice & Cinnamon Joint & Mobility CBD Treats are intended to serve the ever-growing audience of holistic minded pet care owners, breeders and K9 trainers who are seeking alternative means to comfort and care for their canine companions with an affordable, all natural, hemp based product.
K9 Medibles is known for their science based approach to cannabinoid therapy and offers pet parents their extensive knowledge and experience in formulating premium CBD-rich products and educating dog owners about the healing benefits of cannabinoid therapy for dogs.
Founded in 2017, K9 Medibles has become a leading advocate for the use of natural hemp CBD to specifically address the age related illnesses and health challenges of 'Mans-Best-Friend'.
"I'm excited about the release of our new wholesome CBD treats this month, it's a great compliment to our clinically effective 2-In-1 Canine Support Formula", said Curtis Barnes - founder and CEO of K9 Medibles. "I'm proud to announce the release of our new CBD treats as part of our line of premuim pet care products. We've selected the finest full specrtum hemp CBD to combine with the medicinal healing properties of Turmeric and Bosswellia for a delicious food based treat for dogs."
"With this announcement we are intending to bring to market the most effective, therapeutically active, full-spectrum hemp CBD treat to help dogs feel better while offering a superior therapy at lower market entry prices for pet parents. I believe every dog can benefit from cannabinoid therapy and we have made it easier for more dogs to experience the healing benefits if CBD in a convenient edible CBD treat for dogs.
K9 Medibles is committed to being a worldwide leader of cannabinoid products to help support canine health by providing research into using CBD as a treatment alternative so that this amazing phytonutrient is made available to all devoted dog owners to keep their furry companions healthy and happy. Their passion is to help pet parents provide the best nutritional support to care for their aging & ailing canine family members.
By giving dog owners a superior hemp oil product at a more affordable price, K9 Medibles is setting the gold standard for superior natural, alternative complementary health care for dogs of all ages.
The release of K9 Medibles Joint & Mobility CBD Treats is the culmination of our continued intention to produce the highest quality CBD formulated products made specifically to improve the health and longevity of our beloved K9 companions.
