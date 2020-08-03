Charming items exceed estimates and expectations in Neue Auctions' online-only Summer Art & Antiques sale held July 25th

Charming garden bird whirligig yard ornament standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a central post, attached to which were seven spinning branches, each with a bird on either end ($1,353).

Hand-carved and painted figure of an Osprey hawk by artist Wendell Gilley (Maine, 1904-1983), depicting the Osprey in flight landing on a driftwood branch, artist signed ($1,599).

Three beautiful Chinese Export armorial plates, both Qing, Quianlong (circa 1735-1745), both painted in the center with coats of arms ($1,599).

Color woodblock with embossing by Hiroaki Takahashi Shotei (Japanese, 1871-1945), titled Tama, the Cat (1924), 10 inches by 14 inches ($1,107).