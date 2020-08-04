New Memoir Offers Hope in Battling Depression

Available Now in ebook, paperback, and hardback

“On Cove Mountain: Memoir of a Prodigal” is the story of the author’s commitment to a mental institution and his years-long quest to find healing and peace.

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A nice young man isn’t supposed to wind up in a padded cell, ramming his shoulder against the door and screaming in the faces of the orderlies that appear in the reinforced window above him. “But it happened to me,” admits Ian Duncan, author of the newly released memoir, On Cove Mountain, which details his commitment to a mental institution in 2001 and his subsequent struggle with depression, as well as the practical consequences of being diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder.

“This really is a story about coming back from the dead,” says Duncan. “When I showed up seventeen years later and started asking how to go about getting my rights back, no one—not even the District Attorney—knew what to do with me. There wasn’t supposed to be a road back from the place I had gone.”

On Cove Mountain is titled after the location of Dragon’s Tooth in Catawba, Virginia, which served as the wilderness setting for the author’s recovery. The memoir offers hope, Duncan says, for those who feel trapped by the labels imposed upon them by their past experiences. “Real victory might be too much to ask of modern psychology,” Duncan says, “but it’s not too much to ask of God.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

IAN DUNCAN is the author of a trilogy of bio-thrillers, including Cordyceps, Cordyceps Resurgentis, and Cordyceps Victoriosis. He is an MFA candidate in the creative writing program at New Saint Andrews College, cohost of the literary podcast The Notion Club, and is currently at work on the forthcoming adventure novel, Mouribon Cave. He met his wife, Allison, on the Appalachian Trail, and is now the proud father of Phinehas, Treva, and Ransom. He still frequents that strange collection of rocks on the summit of Cove Mountain called Dragon’s Tooth.

On Cove Mountain: Memoir of a Prodigal is available in paperback, hardback, and ebook from Hammerdown Press, with a forthcoming audiobook read by the author. A full press kit, including cover images and sample interviews, is available at IanDuncanBooks.com. Find the author on Instagram @ourwritinglife. To request review copies please email ianduncanbooks@gmail.com or call or text 540.819.4590.