More than 10 million Dony Mask antibacterial masks are exported to the world

We do not compromise on our product's quality. There was one buyer who requested us to remove the aseptic packaging to reduce the price, but we insisted on quality and so we turned away the client.”VIETNAM, August 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the beginning of 2020 until now, European and American countries have quickly learned and imported more than 10 million Dony Mask antibacterial masks, a reputable mask brand of Vietnam to prevent the COVID-19 epidemic.
— Mr Henry Pham - CEO DONY INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
As soon as the epidemic broke out in the world, two pharmaceutical companies in Vietnam signed a contract to buy 70,000 Dony antibacterial masks to support the doctors in big hospitals for anti-epidemic work. The export of cloth masks has helped Dony Garment Co., Ltd. achieve high sales during the COVID season. Dony Mask masks, resistant to drops of saliva, have contributed significantly to help Vietnam successfully control the first Covid-19 pandemic, especially so far there have been no deaths. This result is a bright spot and is recognized worldwide.
From there, showing the ability and capacity of manufacturers in Vietnam in the field of apparel. Countries in the US and Europe have quickly learned, accessed the mask market in Vietnam, and imported more than 10 million Dony antibacterial masks to prevent epidemics in their countries.
Dony Mask products are FDA-certified by the US Food and Drug Administration and meet CE standards - standards that can be circulated in the European market. In addition, Dony Mask antibacterial masks also meet the requirements of importing markets in Japan, Singapore, and many other countries such as the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria ...
Masks are meticulously produced, up to the luxury from the packaging of the product. The outer layer is used from Poly woven fabric combined with antibacterial Cotton and water-resistant, minimize the droplets from surrounding, the middle layer is integrated with an antibacterial membrane, the inner layer is made from antibacterial technology. of Germany. The company invests in E.O (Ethylene Oxide) packaging and sterilizing packaging machines with optimal antibacterial, anti-virus, and widely used in medical fields.
Unlike disposable medical masks, Dony Mask cloth masks can be used after more than 60 times washing with regular soap. In the test of INTERTEK (Global Organization for Testing and Quality Accreditation) with 60 washes, Dony's respirator still ensures anti-droplets and UV-resistance, especially for the antibacterial rate of 99.9%, the number is equivalent to a whole new palate. This is considered the outstanding advantage of the Dony Mask mask, which ensures both epidemic prevention and convenience, savings, and safety for consumers, and is very environmentally friendly.
Dony Mask cloth masks are handmade, after packaging and sealing with superheating, Dony will carry out a sterilization process. In addition, the protective mask layer is made of virgin plastic, which ensures high sterility and meets the standards of the Ministry of Health, ensuring 100% of masks are clean, absolute health protection for users.
Entrepreneur Pham Quang Anh, the founder of Dony Garment, said that in order to timely deliver products to customers, the company sometimes has to recruit 3,000 workers to sew cloth masks from the beginning of March.
Currently, with a large factory and a large workforce, Dony Garment Co., Ltd. is able to produce and supply nearly 300,000 masks in a day and can meet consumer demand. domestic and export to all countries with the Covid-19 epidemic.
On the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises have donated medical supplies to the US”s people.
At the ceremony, Mr. Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. Ambassador in Vietnam has extended his heartfelt gratitude and confirmed that Operation USA Organization which based in Los Angeles, USA will distribute these medical supplies to needed places such as California, New York,.
Dony Masks meet the most stringent standards exported worldwide:
+ FDA Certificate for safety criteria for permission to export to the US market.
+ ISO 9001:2005 for mask production.
+ C.E Certificate for safety criteria to gain allowance to European market export.
+ TUV Reach Certificate for toxic chemical-free materials and safety for long time use.
+ Aseptic Inspection Certificate: Biological Safety Criteria for not containing harmful microorganisms.
+ Intertek Certificate: 100% waterproof (this is a maximum level), UV resistance at 99.95% (Equivalent to high-class sun cream), more than 99.9% antibacterial even after 60 washes.
+ Certification for Free Export
+ DGA certification: Prove that Dony respirator against NCovid virus up to 99%. This certificate was issued by the French Ministry of Defense.
Mr Henry Pham
DONY INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
+84 985310123
