Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 98 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,267 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks - Crash with Injuries / DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A303247                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/01/2020, 1759 hours

STREET: US RT 2

TOWN: E. Montpelier

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: East of VT RT 14 N

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: n/a

WEATHER: Clear              

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brandon Aldrich

AGE: 32    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) n/a

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Clement Bissonnette

AGE: 75    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guidhall, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy damage to driver's side quarter panel

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) n/a

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to the area of US RT 2, east of VT RT 14 N, E. Montpelier for a report of a two vehicle head on crash.  The investigation concluded that vehicle #1 was traveling west and crossed over the centerline and collided with vehicle #2.  The passenger in vehicle #2 was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center to be treated for non life threatening injuries.  The road was closed for a short period of time due to the vehicles blocking the road.  The operator of vehicle #1, Aldrich, was also driving with a criminally suspended license.  Aldrich was issued a citation for DLS and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/27/2020

 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic T23 VSA 1038

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a            

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y - Operator #1

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/272020 0930 hours         

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Crista Maurice & K9 Cole

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks - Crash with Injuries / DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.