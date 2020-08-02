Middlesex Barracks - Crash with Injuries / DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A303247
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/01/2020, 1759 hours
STREET: US RT 2
TOWN: E. Montpelier
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: East of VT RT 14 N
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: n/a
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brandon Aldrich
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) n/a
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Clement Bissonnette
AGE: 75
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guidhall, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy damage to driver's side quarter panel
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) n/a
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, State Police responded to the area of US RT 2, east of VT RT 14 N, E. Montpelier for a report of a two vehicle head on crash. The investigation concluded that vehicle #1 was traveling west and crossed over the centerline and collided with vehicle #2. The passenger in vehicle #2 was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center to be treated for non life threatening injuries. The road was closed for a short period of time due to the vehicles blocking the road. The operator of vehicle #1, Aldrich, was also driving with a criminally suspended license. Aldrich was issued a citation for DLS and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/27/2020
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic T23 VSA 1038
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y - Operator #1
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/272020 0930 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Crista Maurice & K9 Cole
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648