Middlesex Barracks - Crash with Injuries / DLS

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A303247

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/01/2020, 1759 hours

STREET: US RT 2

TOWN: E. Montpelier

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: East of VT RT 14 N

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: n/a

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brandon Aldrich

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) n/a

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Clement Bissonnette

AGE: 75

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guidhall, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy damage to driver's side quarter panel

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) n/a

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to the area of US RT 2, east of VT RT 14 N, E. Montpelier for a report of a two vehicle head on crash. The investigation concluded that vehicle #1 was traveling west and crossed over the centerline and collided with vehicle #2. The passenger in vehicle #2 was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center to be treated for non life threatening injuries. The road was closed for a short period of time due to the vehicles blocking the road. The operator of vehicle #1, Aldrich, was also driving with a criminally suspended license. Aldrich was issued a citation for DLS and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/27/2020

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic T23 VSA 1038

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y - Operator #1

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/272020 0930 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

