Updated New Mexico COVID-19 cases: Now at 20,796; nine additional deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Saturday announced 210 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

68 new cases in Bernalillo County

15 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Curry County

11 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

21 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Luna County

11 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

5 new cases in San Juan County

15 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Union County

3 new cases in Valencia County

13 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

The Department of Health on Saturday reported nine additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. They are:

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces.

A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Lea County.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 651.

Previously reported numbers included eleven cases that have been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, two in Curry County, one in Doña Ana County, one in Eddy County, one in McKinley County, two in Sandoval County); one case in Doña Ana County that was not lab confirmed; and two cases in Doña Ana County that have been identified as out-of-state residents – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 20,796 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 4,800 Catron County: 4 Chaves County: 348 Cibola County: 333 Colfax County: 13 Curry County: 459 Doña Ana County: 2,178 Eddy County: 247 Grant County: 67 Guadalupe County: 31 Harding County: 1 Hidalgo County: 88 Lea County: 626 Lincoln County: 99 Los Alamos County: 20 Luna County: 225 McKinley County: 3,999 Mora County: 6 Otero County: 183 Quay County: 31 Rio Arriba County: 294 Roosevelt County: 140 Sandoval County: 1,082 San Juan County: 2,999 San Miguel County: 41 Santa Fe County: 576 Sierra County: 29 Socorro County: 73 Taos County: 96 Torrance County: 59 Union County: 27 Valencia County: 357

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 279 Otero County Prison Facility: 279 Otero County Processing Center: 159 Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25 Lea County Correctional Facility: 4 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1 Otero County Prison Facility: 470 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 3

As of today, there are 134 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 8,286 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:

The Adobe in Las Cruces The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo Avamere Rehab at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield Bonney Family Home in Gallup Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe Casa Contenta Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa Real in Santa Fe Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton Crane’s Roost Care Home in Aztec Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs El Castillo in Santa Fe GoodLife Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences North Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Albuquerque Princeton Place in Albuquerque Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos Sierra Health Care Center, Inc. in Truth or Consequences Sierra Springs Assisted Living in Los Lunas Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell Taos Living Center in Taos Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces Wheatfields Senior Living in Clovis White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.