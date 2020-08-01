Black Author Tips On Promoting Your Book During A Pandemic

3- Ways You Can Promote Your Book During A Pandemic

DALLAS , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With COVID-19 being the major topic of 2020, many authors have more time to promote and get their stories out to the world. With the state restrictions and quarantine having everyone on lockdown, the LIVE in-person events for authors to promote their newly published books have been postponed until further notice. There are 12% more people online reading than before the pandemic. Which means this is the perfect time to get your story in front of your readers without breaking the BANK!

We encourage authors to write books that are impactful and engaging - that way you can use your content to create other streams of income.

These 3 options are GREAT ways to not only get your coins but to connect with your tribe in a major way.

Here's 3- Ways You Can Promote Your Book During A Pandemic!

1. Create a coaching program. Yep, you can turn your content into a curriculum and REALLY make an impact. You can charge whatever you want to give people access to you to deep dive into your content. The average group coaching program is usually between $497-997 (enroll a minimum of 10 people) YOU do the math.

2. Create a digital product or service. If you wrote a book that includes strategies or proven-methods that give your readers some type of transformation, you can create a digital course or a 1:1 consultation service that allows your readers to consume your content on a deeper level. This is a great option to add as a bundle when you are launching (or re-launching) your book.

3. Create a virtual event. Okay, so we all know that the cooties have us on lockdown - but you can still teach your content. There are SO many people looking for new ways to learn a skill or boost their confidence or level of inspiration and a virtual event is a way to go. Repurpose that content into a virtual workshop. There is no limit on the number of tickets you can sell.

Jessica LeeAnn & Stephanie A. Wynn, two distinguished, gifted and black business women who are the masterminds and founders of J&S Communications, a Branding, Marketing and Business Development firm.

Jessica LeeAnn, Bestselling Author, and an International Editor and Writing Coach. Jessica has been writing for over 15 years and has published 15 books. She used her author experience and built her literary firm, Chocolate Readings. To date, Jessica has worked with over 200 authors in the capacity of editing, publishing, brand development, and coaching.

Stephanie A. Wynn, Serial Entrepreneur, World-Renowned Author of the entitled book Readi-Set Go! A Simple Guide To Establishing A Successful Small Business who educates and assists millions upon millions of entrepreneurs on being successful and Co-Founder of J&S Communications. Stephanie has owned several successful businesses in the past, establishing her first business at the age of 23.

We know first hand that being an author is truly a business. Authors are entrepreneurs. That means that you always have to find new and creative ways to get your literary coins. For more information about this dynamic team visit: www.jandscommunications.com