St. Albans Barracks/DUI #1 Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A203355
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/31/2020 at 2332 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 118/Route 109, Montgomery VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal
ACCUSED: Kaitlin Montgomery
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/31/2020 at approximately 2332 hours, Vermont State Police were conducting a directed patrol in the town of Montgomery. Troopers observed a vehicle on Route 118 traveling 20 mph over the posted speed limit. Troopers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the operator as Kaitlin Montgomery(39) of Hyde Park.
Montgomery showed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. Montgomery was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.
Montgomery was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 08/11/2020 at 1000 hours for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/11/2020 at 1000 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
