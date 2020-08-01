Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/DUI #1 Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A203355

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman                             

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/31/2020 at 2332 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 118/Route 109, Montgomery VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1 Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Kaitlin Montgomery                                              

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/31/2020 at approximately 2332 hours, Vermont State Police were conducting a directed patrol in the town of Montgomery. Troopers observed a vehicle on Route 118 traveling 20 mph over the posted speed limit. Troopers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the operator as Kaitlin Montgomery(39) of Hyde Park.

 

Montgomery showed signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. Montgomery was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.

 

Montgomery was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 08/11/2020 at 1000 hours for the above offense.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/11/2020 at 1000 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993

Charlotte.Hartman@vermont.gov

 

