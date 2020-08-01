President appoints Capital Market Commission’s Board

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 1 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço appointed Friday the Board of Directors of the Capital Market Commission (CMC), the President’s Civil Affairs Office has announced.,

The new Commission’s Board comprises Maria da Conceição Uini Baptista (CEO), Edna Nogueira Fernandes da Silva Kambinda and Edna Augusto dos Santos Nunda Barbosa de Mascarenhas (Executive Directors).

The list includes Felinto de Sousa Bravo Soares and António José da Silva, Executive Directors

Previously, the President dismissed from the position of CEO Mário Edison Gourgel Gavião, while Edna Nogueira Fernandes da Silva Kambinda and Felinto de Sousa Bravo Soares, from Executive Directors.

Also relieved of their duties Edna Augusto dos Santos Nunda Barbosa de Mascarenhas and Hélder da Costa Cristelo.

The Capital Market Commission of this public body tasked with regulating and supervising matters on Securities Markets and Derivative Financial Instruments.