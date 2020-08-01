Mercury Solutions to Train Tomorrow's Cyber Security Experts, preparing them for Post COVID-19 Tech-World Now
Cyber Security Training available to both individual professionals and corporate teams
Mehar Ahluwalia, the Founder & Director of Mercury Solutions Limited, a leading IT Training & Certification company based in India is one man who found his true calling to success. .”GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, August 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading technology training company Mercury Solutions to bridge the skills gap in cyber security professionals and the industry for the changing nature of the cyber security domain, in the light of the present pandemic.
The demand for Cyber Security professionals has surged in the recent Pandemic times and is considered as one of the fastest-growing careers of the Silicon Valley. Mercury Solutions making it easier for professionals aspiring to skyrocket their cyber security career with certification programs.
The organization is launching new batches every month of – CISSP certification training, CISO certification training, CEH training, and many more and offering custom batches for aspired participants in Virtual Instructor-led Interactive training mode, amid the ‘new normal’ of ‘working-from-home’ professional world.
Data and Statistics - Demand of Cyber Security Job Roles.
. In a recent report by WHO, there is a five-fold increase in cyber attacks and data breaches targeting both individuals and organizations, leading to the growing demands of cyber security analysts, cyber security engineers, security analysts.
. Organizations started ramping up their security budget allocation owing to this new normal of increasing ‘work-from-home’ jobs.
. As per recent data shared by a job portal Indeed, searches related to cyber security jobs have increased by 30% during the period of February to May 2020.
. There is a record rise of 6% in the cyber security based job postings by employers.
. Frost & Sullivan’s recent report projects that there will be a global shortage of 1.5 million cyber security professionals by the end of 2020.
. In order to fulfill the demands of the skills in the industry, employers are looking to increase the hiring of skilled and certified employees.
. Besides, the companies are looking to impart the existing employees with cyber security training and certification programs in various courses such as – CISSP training, CEH training, CISO certification training and others, to meet their organizational goals and requirements.
Director’s Dialogue on the current Cyber-security Need & Mitigation
Speaking on the ups killing of Cyber security professionals, Mehar Ahluwalia, Founder & Director - Mercury Solutions recently said, “Working-from-home is the new normal during these pandemic times and is going to be so till the first quarter of 2021 more or less, organizations amid this crisis are losing on revenues and reputations due to rising number of data breaches and cyber threats.
This is largely due to the gap in demand for skilled and certified cyber security experts in the industry and no adequate supply of trained professionals to handle the crisis.” He further added, “ We aim to provide our learners with the best quality cyber security training from industry leaders and expert-trainers.
We provide the most popular programs, like CISSP training, CEH training, CCISO training among others to help them become more employable for the post-pandemic job profiles while helping corporate to reduce security risks.”
What Do The Learners Get.
The organization is one of the pioneers in augmenting training programs through Virtual Instructor-led Interactive training mode for years, where the learners can attain training in top technology programs from global instructors.
These are in-depth training in the cyber-security program, where learners get access to Interactive Sessions from the trainers, doubts clearing sessions, Q&A, Mock tests, High-quality reference material, or E-Kits and course completion certificate to validate their attained knowledge.
Special Focus On CISSP Training - Gaining (ISC)² Recognition.
Although extremely challenging, passing (ISC)² certification exam is immensely rewarding in these times. Attaining high-quality CISSP training- one of the most popular credentials among other certifications from (ISC)², hence becomes pertinent. The organization extends assistance to learners with their highly interactive and quality training sessions with real-world scenarios and mock tests that prepare them for the exam day. Mercury Solutions’ training programs are a proven way to set learners up for success.
Training Advantage from Mercury Solutions – The Benefits.
When you pursue CISSP training from Mercury Solutions you are at an advantage. Let us see how:
. High-Quality Instruction through V-ILT Mode: The organization is known for providing top-notch training programs in Virtual Instructor-led training mode from Industry experts and certified instructors who have an average of 10-15 years of industry experience in a complete rigorous process to impart training in CBK.
. Extensive and Exhaustive Exam Preparation: These trainers impart sessions that cover all the current topics and domain areas with a special focus on real-word activities and scenarios.
. Latest Content: For a better and deeper understanding of new threats, regulations, technologies, and best practices, they teach only relevant and latest modules.
. Study Tools & Techniques: As present in the official Guide of (ISC)², the trainers use all the latest study tools, student Guide and supporting aids like Interactive flashcards to reinforce knowledge areas to minimize pressure on the exam day.
. Mock tests for Knowledge Checks: Mock tests, quizzes and post-course support is used to assist in identifying the knowledge-gaps for overall exam readiness.
Gaining Cyber Security Certification Training from Industry Leaders
It is known that the cyber-security profession is extremely dynamic in nature and even more in these Pandemic times. There is a lot of pressure on cyber security professionals to stay ahead of the attacks and keep up-to-date in the prevailing dynamics. International bodies - (ISC)², EC-Council or ISACA-are the most popular bodies which provide industry-recognized certifications to validate the skills experts. Mercury Solutions’ mission is aligned with these organization's commitment to empower professionals who touch every aspect of Information Security. After all, protecting information is not only the IT industry's work, it's everyone’s job!
About Mercury Solutions Limited
Mercury Solutions Limited is a leading IT Training and Certification provider with a strong mission to assist professionals and corporate around the world acquire technical skills and credentials they need to succeed in today’s swiftly evolving industry. The company has an exhaustive portfolio of online training in – Cyber Security, Project Management, Cloud Computing, Data Science, Database Administration, Machine Learning, AI, and other such latest technologies.
