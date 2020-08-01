Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center Daily News Digest, July 31, 2020
Department of Health: 123 New Coronavirus Cases Includes 18 Children A third day of triple-digit case numbers is being reported by DOH and is the first time total cumulative cases have exceeded 2,000. The 123 newly diagnosed cases include 18 pediatric cases (18-years-old and younger) and follows 32 pediatric cases reported yesterday. Public health authorities continue to remind everyone to be kind and to act with care, as not only do we need to protect our kupuna, but everyone we love and cherish, including our keiki. Please, each of us must act as if we have the virus and take responsibility for preventing its spread by physically distancing, wearing masks, and washing our hands frequently.
Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, July 31, 2020
|Island of Diagnosis
|New Cases
|Reported since
2/28/2020
(including new cases)
|O‘ahu
|119
|1755++
|Hawai‘i
|0
|115
|Maui
|4
|169
|Kauai
|0
|47
|Moloka‘i
|0
|2
|Lana‘i
|0
|0
|HI residents diagnosed outside of HI
|0
|23
|Total Cases
|123
|2,111
|Deaths
|0
|26
++As a result of updated information, one (1) case from O‘ahu was removed from the counts.
Laboratory* Testing Data There were 2,039 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting.
|Total Number of Individuals Tested
by Clinical and State Laboratories
|Positive
|Negative
|123,251**
|2,109
|121,125
*Electronic Laboratory Reporting **17 test results were inconclusive
Hawaiicovid19.com
For more tables, charts and visualizations visit the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division: https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii
Hawai‘i Tourism Authority: 2,650 Passengers Arrive on Thursday Yesterday marked 18 weeks since the State’s mandatory 14-day quarantine went into effect for all passengers arriving in Hawai‘i from out of state. Yesterday, a total of 2,650 people arrived in Hawai‘i including 665 visitors and 812 returning residents. There was a total of 31 arriving flights. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday but does not show interisland travel.
AIRPORT ARRIVALS FOR THURSDAY, JULY 30, 2020
|KONA
|MAUI
|O‘AHU
|LĪHUʻE
|TOTAL
|Crew
|8
|13
|249
|7
|277
|Transit
|1
|285
|286
|Military
|201
|201
|Exempt
|160
|160
|Relocate to Hawai‘i
|17
|11
|216
|5
|249
|Returning Resident
|34
|48
|723
|7
|812
|Visitor
|31
|32
|553
|49
|665
|GRAND TOTAL
|91
|104
|2,387
|68
|2,650
|Flights
|3
|2
|25
|1
|31
https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/media/4993/073120-passenger-count-press-release.pdf
Dan Dennison Lead Public Information Officer Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center [email protected]
Senior Communications Manager Hawaii Dept. of Land & Natural Resources Communications Office [email protected] (808) 587-0396