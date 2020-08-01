Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,682 in the last 365 days.

Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center Daily News Digest, July 31, 2020

Posted on Jul 31, 2020 in Latest News

Department of Health: 123 New Coronavirus Cases Includes 18 Children A third day of triple-digit case numbers is being reported by DOH and is the first time total cumulative cases have exceeded 2,000. The 123 newly diagnosed cases include 18 pediatric cases (18-years-old and younger) and follows 32 pediatric cases reported yesterday. Public health authorities continue to remind everyone to be kind and to act with care, as not only do we need to protect our kupuna, but everyone we love and cherish, including our keiki. Please, each of us must act as if we have the virus and take responsibility for preventing its spread by physically distancing, wearing masks, and washing our hands frequently.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, July 31, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since

2/28/2020

(including new cases)
O‘ahu 119 1755++
Hawai‘i 0 115
Maui 4 169
Kauai 0 47
Moloka‘i 0 2
Lana‘i 0 0
HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 23
Total Cases 123 2,111
Deaths 0 26

++As a result of updated information, one (1) case from O‘ahu was removed from the counts. 

 Laboratory* Testing Data   There were 2,039 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting.

Total Number of Individuals Tested

by Clinical and State Laboratories

 Positive Negative
123,251** 2,109 121,125

*Electronic Laboratory Reporting  **17 test results were inconclusive

Hawaiicovid19.com 

For more tables, charts and visualizations visit the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division: https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii 

 

Hawai‘i Tourism Authority:  2,650 Passengers Arrive on Thursday  Yesterday marked 18 weeks since the State’s mandatory 14-day quarantine went into effect for all passengers arriving in Hawai‘i from out of state. Yesterday, a total of 2,650 people arrived in Hawai‘i including 665 visitors and 812 returning residents. There was a total of 31 arriving flights. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday but does not show interisland travel.

AIRPORT ARRIVALS FOR THURSDAY, JULY 30, 2020 

  KONA  MAUI  O‘AHU  LĪHUʻE  TOTAL 
Crew 8 13 249 7 277
Transit 1   285   286
Military     201   201
Exempt     160   160
Relocate to Hawai‘i 17 11 216 5 249
Returning Resident 34 48 723 7 812
Visitor 31 32 553 49 665
GRAND TOTAL  91  104  2,387  68  2,650 
Flights 3 2 25 1 31

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/media/4993/073120-passenger-count-press-release.pdf

Dan Dennison Lead Public Information Officer Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center [email protected]

Senior Communications Manager Hawaii Dept. of Land & Natural Resources Communications Office [email protected] (808) 587-0396

You just read:

Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center Daily News Digest, July 31, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.