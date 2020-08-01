Workhouse Awarded "Best PR Firm" Distinction by Expertise
Salutes Workhouse as Top 23 out of 393 firms in 2020 Honor RollNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expertise unveiled it's list of "Best PR Firms" naming creative agency WORKHOUSE, with offices in New Jersey and New York City, to their 2020 honor roll. Scoring 393 individual public relations firms, Expertise chose a high caliber total of only 23 for this year's list.
"Our goal is to connect people with the best local experts. We scored New York City PR Firms on more than 25 variables across five categories, and analyzed the results to give you a hand-picked list of the best." states Expertise.
"In this troubling time, as Workhouse celebrates 20 years of service, we are not only roused by the recognition but moved by the moment while remaining forever grateful to our clients who believed steadfast could make stardust." - Adam Nelson, Founder & CEO, Workhouse
Expertise Finding the best, highly-skilled professional takes significant time and effort, including in-depth research, detailed comparisons, and deciphering which online reviews are reliable and authentic. Expertise features only objectively quantified=d and qualified professionals hand-picked by our selection process. We do the research to understand what’s important when searching for experienced professionals — whether dentists, attorneys, or roofers — so our readers trust that when we say a company is one of the best, it is. Our proprietary research and selection process identifies the top service professionals in over 200 different industries across the top cities in the United States. Every month we help over 10M customers find the best-qualified service professional for their needs. To date, we’ve analyzed over 10M companies and have generated $200M in revenue for the local businesses we feature on our site. Visit expertise.com
WORKHOUSE is one of the country's leading public relations and integrated creative agencies. For the seventh consecutive year, Workhouse received the "Best of Manhattan Award" by the U.S. Commerce Association (USCA). The agency swept three of the industry's highest honors when it was bestowed with the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Silver Anvil Award, PR News' Platinum PR "Wow Award", Bulldog Reporter's Silver Medal Award and was also named a PR Daily/ Dow Jones Finalist for "Grand Prize: PR Campaign of the Year". Celebrating two decades of service, Workhouse is a full-service creative agency positioning emerging and established brands with celebrity craftsmanship. The agency provides forward-thinking public relations, social media, brand promotion, creative consulting, and modern-day marketing. Clients have included Lou Reed, The Rolling Stones, Hugh Jackman, Francis Ford Coppola, David LaChapelle, CBGB, Max's Kansas City, Interview Magazine, Galleries Lafayette, Chase Contemporary, Porsche, Ford Motor Company, Virgin, Jazz at Lincoln Center, International Emmy Awards, Assouline Editions, Rizzoli International Publications, Tony Shafrazi Gallery, Versace, and Avroko. Workhouse offers untraditional service across a broad spectrum of entertainment, culture, fashion, and lifestyle spheres. Visit workhousepr.com
