7/31/20-FIRST DOCARE ACADEMY FOR ROOKIE CONSERVATION OFFICERS MARKS NUMEROUS FIRSTS

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES News Release

For Immediate News Release: July 31, 2020

FIRST DOCARE ACADEMY FOR ROOKIE CONSERVATION OFFICERS MARKS NUMEROUS FIRSTS

(Honolulu) – A dozen rookies will now join the ranks of DLNR Conservation Resource Officers, following the first-ever Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) lateral law enforcement academy. This means the newly commissioned recruits did not have any previous law enforcement experience. Now, having completed six months of classroom training, the ten men and two women will spend the next four months in field training.

The academy was the brainchild of former DOCARE Chief Robert Farrell, who told the graduates via Zoom today, that he “planted the seed and current agency leadership brought it to harvest.” The virtual remarks from Farrell and several others marked another first, as did the steps taken to provide physical distancing and the wearing of masks. The new officer’s families were also able to view the ceremony remotely.

DLNR Chair Suzanne Case said in remarks to the graduating class, “I call on you to summon within yourself and to hold always the values which will carry you forward day in and day out.”

DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla reminded the graduates of the virtues of courtesy and respect for the public, adding, “Today these virtues are part of what you have become.”

The intensive training academy covered every aspect of law enforcement and was a collaborate effort between numerous community partners including Honolulu Community College (HCC). HCC Dean Keala Chock said, “I’m extremely proud of the joint efforts between DLNR/DOCARE, HCC, and a number of agencies that helped make this training academy successful.”

Prior to the commissioning of the new officers, their class leader returned the guidon (an embossed flag) to DOCARE Lt. Carlton Helm. This is a long-time military and law enforcement tradition. Case and Redulla then presented the newly sworn officers with a certificate and their badges.

Three officers will be assigned to branches on O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island. Four will be assigned to the Maui DOCARE Branch, and two to Kaua‘i. DOCARE officers are responsible for the enforcement of all State natural and cultural resources laws and rules.

# # #