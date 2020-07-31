Governor Dunleavy Mourns Victims of Soldotna Plane Collision

(Anchorage) – Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy are offering their condolences to the families of the seven victims of today’s plane crash near Soldotna.

“The First Lady and I were heartbroken to learn of the accident above Soldotna today, and our deepest sympathies go out to the families mourning these untimely deaths,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “I can assure them that investigators will have the State’s full cooperation as they begin to unravel this morning’s tragic events.”

