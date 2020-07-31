Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,657 in the last 365 days.

Governor Dunleavy Mourns Victims of Soldotna Plane Collision

(Anchorage) – Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy are offering their condolences to the families of the seven victims of today’s plane crash near Soldotna.

“The First Lady and I were heartbroken to learn of the accident above Soldotna today, and our deepest sympathies go out to the families mourning these untimely deaths,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy.  “I can assure them that investigators will have the State’s full cooperation as they begin to unravel this morning’s tragic events.”

###

 

You just read:

Governor Dunleavy Mourns Victims of Soldotna Plane Collision

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.