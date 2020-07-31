Recreation News

Friday, July 31, 2020

Section of Rivers Edge Trail to temporarily close due to stabilization project

A section of the Rivers Edge Trail in Great Falls will be temporarily closed for public safety during a stabilization project by Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) on their railroad grade.

The trail will be closed from approximately a half-mile east of the intersection of River Road and Giant Springs Road east to the Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 4 headquarters building.

Most of the work will occur on the railroad right-of-way but large trucks will be hauling material to the site via Giant Springs Road so please be aware of this traffic. An alternate trail route for visitors exists on the north side of Giant Springs Road. The project is anticipated to begin on Aug. 2, and last four to five weeks.

Questions about the project should be directed to BNSF.

