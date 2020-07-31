Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,655 in the last 365 days.

Section of Rivers Edge Trail to temporarily close due to stabilization project

Recreation News

Friday, July 31, 2020

Section of Rivers Edge Trail to temporarily close due to stabilization project

A section of the Rivers Edge Trail in Great Falls will be temporarily closed for public safety during a stabilization project by Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) on their railroad grade.

The trail will be closed from approximately a half-mile east of the intersection of River Road and Giant Springs Road east to the Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 4 headquarters building.

Most of the work will occur on the railroad right-of-way but large trucks will be hauling material to the site via Giant Springs Road so please be aware of this traffic. An alternate trail route for visitors exists on the north side of Giant Springs Road. The project is anticipated to begin on Aug. 2, and last four to five weeks.

Questions about the project should be directed to BNSF.    

-fwp-

You just read:

Section of Rivers Edge Trail to temporarily close due to stabilization project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.