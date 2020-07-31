Governor Dunleavy Recognizes the Passing of Rep. Gary Knopp

Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy are extending their deepest sympathies to the loved ones and friends of Representative Gary Knopp who passed away in a plane crash earlier today.

“The First Lady and I wish to express our heartfelt condolences to Representative Knopp’s family as they mourn his untimely passing,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “Throughout his 42 years on the Kenai Peninsula, Gary became well known as an avid outdoorsman, a skilled pilot, and a dedicated public servant. His presence will no doubt be missed by those he faithfully served.”

Governor Dunleavy has ordered the United States flag and Alaska state flag to be flown at half-staff in honor of Representative Knopp for three days beginning immediately and ending at sunset on Monday, August 3. Flags should return to full-staff at sunrise on Tuesday, August 4.