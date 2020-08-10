How Kathleen Cameron Manifested Millions for her Purpose and Interviewed by the Bob Proctor
EINPresswire.com/ -- We see surge of the best manifestation coach around the globe, but it is really difficult to find the best in this business. Many claim to be best but originality is different and to answer this issue we have the best coach in our mind that is Kathleen Born and Bought up in Ontario, Canada
She was recently interviewed by Bob Proctor. Where She talked about Her incredible success and overall ideas and vision for herself and her company. In Her candid interview, you will learn a bit more about how she built her empire, have gone from $3,000 a month to over $750,000 in less than 6 months (during a pandemic)
Kathleen is a Chief Manifestation Success Coach, Leader & Author.
With two Undergraduate Degrees and a Master’s Degree, Kathleen started her leadership journey as a Registered Nurse. That journey expanded into entrepreneurship when she began in the Network Marketing industry in 2017. She quickly realized that working for herself and being present with her daughters was truly possible and she went for it.
Kathleen resigned from her senior leadership position in healthcare to be fully self-employed in 2019 and has never looked back! Now, with three successful streams of income, including partnering with Bob Proctor, Kathleen helps others step into their true potential and to become the best version of themselves with their goals met.
Since starting Diamond Academy Coaching Inc in January 2020, Kathleen Cameron has impacted the lives of over 100 people, generated $750,000 in income from her signature Coaching program and supporting courses, is in Bob Proctor's Inner Circle, and a silver pin holder, one of the most difficult and sought after positions among Proctor Gallagher consultants
Kathleen lives her life out loud sharing her journey of losing over 100 lbs, overcoming depression and illness, while #doingitforhergirls.
Go and Connect With Her On Instagram kathleencameron_formygirls
Ash Maru
She was recently interviewed by Bob Proctor. Where She talked about Her incredible success and overall ideas and vision for herself and her company. In Her candid interview, you will learn a bit more about how she built her empire, have gone from $3,000 a month to over $750,000 in less than 6 months (during a pandemic)
Kathleen is a Chief Manifestation Success Coach, Leader & Author.
With two Undergraduate Degrees and a Master’s Degree, Kathleen started her leadership journey as a Registered Nurse. That journey expanded into entrepreneurship when she began in the Network Marketing industry in 2017. She quickly realized that working for herself and being present with her daughters was truly possible and she went for it.
Kathleen resigned from her senior leadership position in healthcare to be fully self-employed in 2019 and has never looked back! Now, with three successful streams of income, including partnering with Bob Proctor, Kathleen helps others step into their true potential and to become the best version of themselves with their goals met.
Since starting Diamond Academy Coaching Inc in January 2020, Kathleen Cameron has impacted the lives of over 100 people, generated $750,000 in income from her signature Coaching program and supporting courses, is in Bob Proctor's Inner Circle, and a silver pin holder, one of the most difficult and sought after positions among Proctor Gallagher consultants
Kathleen lives her life out loud sharing her journey of losing over 100 lbs, overcoming depression and illness, while #doingitforhergirls.
Go and Connect With Her On Instagram kathleencameron_formygirls
Ash Maru
Fastrack Release
+91 89764 88404
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook