Hoyer Statement Slamming Senate Republicans for Obstructing Legislation For The People

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement on Senate Republican obstruction of coronavirus relief legislation and other priorities of the American people: “Eleven weeks since the House passed the Heroes Act, deeply divided Congressional Republicans continue to dissemble and delay in providing coronavirus relief to the American people. I have informed Members that the House will not begin the August District Work Period until the Senate agrees to pass a COVID-19 package that we can send to the President. With tens of millions of Americans set to lose critical assistance, I continue to urge Senate Republicans to work with us to pass legislation that will help Americans get through this crisis. “In addition to obstructing critical coronavirus relief legislation, the Senate is failing to address the American people’s priorities. Even while confronting the difficulties of a global pandemic, the House adapted to meet virtually so that we could write legislation and pass major bills to protect our national security, expand Americans’ access to affordable health care, end systemic racism in law enforcement, preserve public lands, invest in infrastructure, help families afford child care and keep child care providers in business, remove symbols of slavery and segregation from the Capitol, help tenants and homeowners afford their monthly payments, and so much more. Critically, we took early action to prevent a government shutdown by funding 96% of government, passing appropriations bills that reflect the priorities of the American people. Yet, nearly all of these bills sit ignored on Mitch McConnell’s desk. “The American people elected Democrats to the House Majority to govern for the people. That is what we have done, are doing, and will continue to do. Nothing will prevent the people’s House from engaging in the people’s work, not a pandemic and certainly not Republican Senate obstruction. “I continue to call on Senate Republicans to work with the House to extend enhanced unemployment assistance, provide much-needed relief to state and local governments dealing with COVID-19, and protect Americans from evictions. While negotiations continue, the House will stand ready to do its job again, as it did when we passed the Heroes Act on May 15. The American people need and expect Congress to act, and we are committed to getting the job done.”