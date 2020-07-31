Preparing Emergency Response for Hurricane Isaias

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today directed state agencies to prepare and pre-deploy emergency response assets as Hurricane Isaias continues to gain strength and move closer to the Florida coastline. While there is a great deal of uncertainty among forecasters concerning the final path of the storm, current models suggest the storm may impact the lower Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island early next week. Governor Cuomo is also urging New Yorkers to ensure their households are prepared for the storm and to continue monitoring local weather forecasts for the most up-to-date information.

"I have directed our emergency response agencies to pre-deploy assets as we closely monitor this Category 1 hurricane that is currently expected to sweep up the East Coast," Governor Cuomo said. "New Yorkers are far too familiar with the destructive powers of these storms, and I am urging the public to be prepared and stay alert as conditions continue to develop throughout the weekend."

Current forecasts are calling for the center of Isaias to move over the Southeastern Bahamas today before crossing close to the Central Bahamas tonight. The storm is expected to head east of the Florida peninsula on Saturday and Sunday, when it could move up the East Coast and reach the New York City-metro area Monday night into Tuesday. As the storm continues to track north, there is potential for tropical storm-force winds in the lower Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island.

While the National Weather Service has yet to issue any watches, warnings, or advisories associated with this storm for New York, this may change as more information concerning the exact path comes to light this weekend. New Yorkers can view the complete listing of these notices, as well as access the latest forecasts, by visiting the National Weather Service website here.

Agency Preparations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services' Emergency Operations Center remains activated due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will monitor weather conditions, coordinate state response operations and stay in contact with localities throughout the duration of the event. State Stockpiles are also prepared to deploy assets to localities to support any storm-related needs. This includes pumps, chainsaws, sandbags and bottled water.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is prepared to respond with the following assets: