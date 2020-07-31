New Freshwater Fishing Regulations Take Effect Sunday

PROVIDENCE - The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that new freshwater fishing regulations take effect statewide on August 2. The changes are as follows:

• The minimum size of all trout or charr species, taken from the waters of the state, shall be eight inches, measured from the tip of the snout to the tip of the tail. This regulation applies to both wild and stocked trout. • The minimum size for domestic or land-locked stocked, Atlantic salmon shall be 11 inches total length. • The following activities are prohibited In accordance with RI General Laws 20-11-3: the taking of any fish in the freshwaters of the state by any means other than angling, utilizing a hook(s) and fishing line, except for carp, suckers, and fall fish, which may be taken by snares, spears, or bow and arrow; and the taking of any fish in the freshwaters of the state by net, seine, trawl, or similar device except for a dip net, for the landing of a fish caught by hook and line, and the taking of baitfish. Cast nets and gills nets shall be prohibited. • The following waters shall be restricted to fishing by children 14 years of age and younger, annually, from the second Saturday in April: Frosty Hollow Pond, Exeter; Lapham Pond, Burrillville; Scott Evens Memorial Pond (Biscuit City), South Kingstown; Seidel's Pond, Cranston; Silvy's Pond, Cumberland. Lloyd Kenney Pond in Hopkinton is restricted to children from the second Saturday in April through Memorial Day only. Cass Pond, Woonsocket; Slater Park Pond, Pawtucket; and Pondarosa Park Pond, Little Compton are restricted to children only for the first two days of Opening Day of Trout season. All other freshwater fishing regulations are in effect as of August 2, 2020.

A current fishing license and a Trout Conservation Stamp are required to keep or possess a trout or salmon. The daily creel and possession limit for trout and/or salmon singly or in aggregate, is five fish from Opening Day through November 30, 2020, and two fish from December 1, 2020 through February 28, 2021. The creel and possession limits for trout or charr taken in the Wood River between Route 165 and Barberville Dam at Arcadia Road shall be limited to two fish from the second Saturday in May through the last day of February, annually. Anglers are reminded to obey all fishing and boating regulations.

For updates on fishing information, follow DEM's outdoor education page on Facebook: www.facebook.com/rioutdooreducation, or call 401-789-0281.

Follow DEM on Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM) or Facebook at www.facebook.com/RhodeIslandDEM for timely updates.