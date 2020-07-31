Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Remote Appearances and Oaths Extended

The Ohio Supreme Court today issued an order to continue allowing remote appearances by parties in Ohio courts and the remote administration of oaths and affirmations.

The orders expired July 30 but were extended and will remain in force until further notice.

When the coronavirus became a national public emergency, the Court took steps to encourage the use of technology to address the impact and health measures of the pandemic while ensuring continued operation of Ohio’s courts.

The steps included Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor’s issuance of $6 million in grants for local courts to buy remote technology equipment.

“We have successfully kept Ohio’s courts in operation throughout this crisis by using technology and good-sense measures,” Chief Justice O’Connor said. “But since the pandemic remains with us, we must retain this vigilance and extend these orders.”

