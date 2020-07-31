Former South Dakota Attorney General Meierhenry dies

Sioux Falls Argus Leader

Mark Meierhenry, a former South Dakota attorney general and the patriarch of an influential legal family, died early Wednesday. He was 75.

Meierhenry was a 1970 graduate of the University of South Dakota School of Law. He went on to serve two terms as attorney general from 1979 to 1987, a timeframe that overlapped the first two terms of Gov. Bill Janklow’s tenure in office, who had preceded Meierhenry as attorney general.

During his eight years, Meierhenry argued six times before the U.S. Supreme Court, compiling a 3-3 record.

