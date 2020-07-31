COVID-19 Pandemic Update

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

"New York State continues to closely monitor alarming COVID-19 numbers throughout the nation as we flatten the curve, slow the spread and proceed with a data-driven, phased reopening," Governor Cuomo said. "So much of our ability to fight this destructive virus is dependent on what each of us does in day-to-day life, and social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands make a huge difference as we stay New York Smart. I ask New Yorkers to continue practicing those good habits and closely following state guidance, and I urge local governments to enforce that guidance."

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 576 (-10)

- 576 (-10) Patients Newly Admitted - 89

- 89 Hospital Counties - 30

- 30 Number ICU - 140 (-2)

- 140 (-2) Number ICU with Intubation - 70 (-2)

- 70 (-2) Total Discharges - 73,055 (+82)

- 73,055 (+82) Deaths - 5

- 5 Total Deaths - 25,150

Of the 68,869 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 644, or 0.93 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 1.8% 2.1% 1.1% Central New York 0.8% 1.1% 0.5% Finger Lakes 0.6% 0.6% 0.7% Long Island 1.1% 1.2% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 1.3% 1.3% 0.9% Mohawk Valley 1.8% 0.9% 1.0% New York City 1.1% 1.0% 0.9% North Country 0.3% 0.3% 0.5% Southern Tier 1.3% 0.7% 0.6% Western New York 1.6% 0.5% 1.6%

The Governor also confirmed 644 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 415,014 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 415,014 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,503 10 Allegany 74 0 Broome 1,037 8 Cattaraugus 158 1 Cayuga 143 2 Chautauqua 228 4 Chemung 163 1 Chenango 207 1 Clinton 126 1 Columbia 516 3 Cortland 91 1 Delaware 102 1 Dutchess 4,490 22 Erie 8,492 58 Essex 55 0 Franklin 50 2 Fulton 275 0 Genesee 270 0 Greene 289 2 Hamilton 7 0 Herkimer 239 0 Jefferson 129 1 Lewis 34 0 Livingston 165 1 Madison 398 2 Monroe 4,710 33 Montgomery 154 2 Nassau 43,203 45 Niagara 1,440 6 NYC 225,148 285 Oneida 2,070 8 Onondaga 3,464 5 Ontario 349 0 Orange 11,082 10 Orleans 293 2 Oswego 241 1 Otsego 112 5 Putnam 1,421 3 Rensselaer 724 6 Rockland 13,864 4 Saratoga 715 6 Schenectady 1,023 5 Schoharie 68 0 Schuyler 21 1 Seneca 84 0 St. Lawrence 260 0 Steuben 290 0 Suffolk 43,224 54 Sullivan 1,480 1 Tioga 187 3 Tompkins 228 1 Ulster 2,021 11 Warren 300 2 Washington 254 0 Wayne 245 2 Westchester 35,933 20 Wyoming 112 1 Yates 53 1

Yesterday, there were 5 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,150. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: