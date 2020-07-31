COVID-19 Pandemic Update
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.
"New York State continues to closely monitor alarming COVID-19 numbers throughout the nation as we flatten the curve, slow the spread and proceed with a data-driven, phased reopening," Governor Cuomo said. "So much of our ability to fight this destructive virus is dependent on what each of us does in day-to-day life, and social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands make a huge difference as we stay New York Smart. I ask New Yorkers to continue practicing those good habits and closely following state guidance, and I urge local governments to enforce that guidance."
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization - 576 (-10)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 89
- Hospital Counties - 30
- Number ICU - 140 (-2)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 70 (-2)
- Total Discharges - 73,055 (+82)
- Deaths - 5
- Total Deaths - 25,150
Of the 68,869 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 644, or 0.93 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
Capital Region
|
1.8%
|
2.1%
|
1.1%
|
Central New York
|
0.8%
|
1.1%
|
0.5%
|
Finger Lakes
|
0.6%
|
0.6%
|
0.7%
|
Long Island
|
1.1%
|
1.2%
|
0.9%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
1.3%
|
1.3%
|
0.9%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
1.8%
|
0.9%
|
1.0%
|
New York City
|
1.1%
|
1.0%
|
0.9%
|
North Country
|
0.3%
|
0.3%
|
0.5%
|
Southern Tier
|
1.3%
|
0.7%
|
0.6%
|
Western New York
|
1.6%
|
0.5%
|
1.6%
The Governor also confirmed 644 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 415,014 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 415,014 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
2,503
|
10
|
Allegany
|
74
|
0
|
Broome
|
1,037
|
8
|
Cattaraugus
|
158
|
1
|
Cayuga
|
143
|
2
|
Chautauqua
|
228
|
4
|
Chemung
|
163
|
1
|
Chenango
|
207
|
1
|
Clinton
|
126
|
1
|
Columbia
|
516
|
3
|
Cortland
|
91
|
1
|
Delaware
|
102
|
1
|
Dutchess
|
4,490
|
22
|
Erie
|
8,492
|
58
|
Essex
|
55
|
0
|
Franklin
|
50
|
2
|
Fulton
|
275
|
0
|
Genesee
|
270
|
0
|
Greene
|
289
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
7
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
239
|
0
|
Jefferson
|
129
|
1
|
Lewis
|
34
|
0
|
Livingston
|
165
|
1
|
Madison
|
398
|
2
|
Monroe
|
4,710
|
33
|
Montgomery
|
154
|
2
|
Nassau
|
43,203
|
45
|
Niagara
|
1,440
|
6
|
NYC
|
225,148
|
285
|
Oneida
|
2,070
|
8
|
Onondaga
|
3,464
|
5
|
Ontario
|
349
|
0
|
Orange
|
11,082
|
10
|
Orleans
|
293
|
2
|
Oswego
|
241
|
1
|
Otsego
|
112
|
5
|
Putnam
|
1,421
|
3
|
Rensselaer
|
724
|
6
|
Rockland
|
13,864
|
4
|
Saratoga
|
715
|
6
|
Schenectady
|
1,023
|
5
|
Schoharie
|
68
|
0
|
Schuyler
|
21
|
1
|
Seneca
|
84
|
0
|
St. Lawrence
|
260
|
0
|
Steuben
|
290
|
0
|
Suffolk
|
43,224
|
54
|
Sullivan
|
1,480
|
1
|
Tioga
|
187
|
3
|
Tompkins
|
228
|
1
|
Ulster
|
2,021
|
11
|
Warren
|
300
|
2
|
Washington
|
254
|
0
|
Wayne
|
245
|
2
|
Westchester
|
35,933
|
20
|
Wyoming
|
112
|
1
|
Yates
|
53
|
1
Yesterday, there were 5 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,150. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Bronx
|
1
|
Herkimer
|
1
|
Onondaga
|
1
|
Schenectady
|
1
|
Suffolk
|
1