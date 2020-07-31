Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 Pandemic Update

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

 

"New York State continues to closely monitor alarming COVID-19 numbers throughout the nation as we flatten the curve, slow the spread and proceed with a data-driven, phased reopening," Governor Cuomo said. "So much of our ability to fight this destructive virus is dependent on what each of us does in day-to-day life, and social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands make a huge difference as we stay New York Smart. I ask New Yorkers to continue practicing those good habits and closely following state guidance, and I urge local governments to enforce that guidance."

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 576 (-10)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 89
  • Hospital Counties - 30
  • Number ICU - 140 (-2)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 70 (-2)
  • Total Discharges - 73,055 (+82)
  • Deaths - 5
  • Total Deaths - 25,150

 

Of the 68,869 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 644, or 0.93 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

Capital Region

1.8%

2.1%

1.1%

Central New York

0.8%

1.1%

0.5%

Finger Lakes

0.6%

0.6%

0.7%

Long Island

1.1%

1.2%

0.9%

Mid-Hudson

1.3%

1.3%

0.9%

Mohawk Valley

1.8%

0.9%

1.0%

New York City

1.1%

1.0%

0.9%

North Country

0.3%

0.3%

0.5%

Southern Tier

1.3%

0.7%

0.6%

Western New York

1.6%

0.5%

1.6%

 

The Governor also confirmed 644 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 415,014 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 415,014 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,503

10

Allegany

74

0

Broome

1,037

8

Cattaraugus

158

1

Cayuga

143

2

Chautauqua

228

4

Chemung

163

1

Chenango

207

1

Clinton

126

1

Columbia

516

3

Cortland

91

1

Delaware

102

1

Dutchess

4,490

22

Erie

8,492

58

Essex

55

0

Franklin

50

2

Fulton

275

0

Genesee

270

0

Greene

289

2

Hamilton

7

0

Herkimer

239

0

Jefferson

129

1

Lewis

34

0

Livingston

165

1

Madison

398

2

Monroe

4,710

33

Montgomery

154

2

Nassau

43,203

45

Niagara

1,440

6

NYC

225,148

285

Oneida

2,070

8

Onondaga

3,464

5

Ontario

349

0

Orange

11,082

10

Orleans

293

2

Oswego

241

1

Otsego

112

5

Putnam

1,421

3

Rensselaer

724

6

Rockland

13,864

4

Saratoga

715

6

Schenectady

1,023

5

Schoharie

68

0

Schuyler

21

1

Seneca

84

0

St. Lawrence

260

0

Steuben

290

0

Suffolk

43,224

54

Sullivan

1,480

1

Tioga

187

3

Tompkins

228

1

Ulster

2,021

11

Warren

300

2

Washington

254

0

Wayne

245

2

Westchester

35,933

20

Wyoming

112

1

Yates

53

1

 

Yesterday, there were 5 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,150. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Bronx

1

Herkimer

1

Onondaga

1

Schenectady

1

Suffolk

1

Distribution channels:


