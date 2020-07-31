Ahlers & Ogletree has two major auctions planned for fall, starting with the White Oaks estate in Atlanta, Sept. 12-13

Items from the Atlanta estate known as White Oaks, featuring decorative arts from high-end retailers and world-class auctions, is slated for September 12th and 13th.

The White Oaks estate features fine decorative arts from names like Steuben, Baccarat, Hermes, Christofle, Tiffany & Co., Lalique, Ralph Lauren Collection, Buccellati, Moser and Fornasetti.

The White Oaks estate contains fine antiques from the Doris Duke Collection, acquired from around the world and previously sold at Christies. The family also acquired items at Sotheby’s.

Portrait of Oonagh Guinness (1910-1995), the Anglo-Irish socialite, society hostess and art collector, by Philip de Laszlo (Austro-Hungarian, 1869-1937).