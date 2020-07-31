Pristine Highland Park Estate to Auction Online via Concierge Auctions and Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

3204 Beverly Drive 3204 Beverly Drive - Kitchen 3204 Beverly Drive - Master Bedroom 3204 Beverly Drive - Pool

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Completely reimagined by L.A.-based design firm Maienza-Wilson in 2015, 3204 Beverly Drive located in exclusive Highland Park will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Caroline Summers of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty. Previously offered for $6.99 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held August 29th-31st via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“We’re extremely pleased to be partnering with Concierge Auctions yet again—especially on a property of this caliber, the interior is truly a masterpiece,” said Caroline Summers, listing agent. “Combining our firm’s reach with Concierge Auctions’ global database of high-net-worth clientele makes for the best possible synergy, and we’re looking forward to yet another successful sale here in Dallas.”

With charming Santa Barbara style and fine interior and exterior features, this Dallas home is a luxury urban oasis. An 8,800+ square foot interior boasts high ceilings, archways, columns, and warm wood accents.

“Because of our combined architectural and construction backgrounds, we were able to take this project from the very beginning, conceptually, all the way through decoration,” said John Maienza, architect. “From foundation to bridge,” added Gregg Wilson, designer. “We incorporated handmade, handcrafted tiles and light fixtures into the interior design.”

Additional features include arched doorways; warm, colorful tile; wood and iron accents; stone columns; a massive eat-in kitchen; wood beamed ceilings; a gorgeous, private, blue-tiled pool with surrounding wooden patio; outdoor fireplace; balconies; a subterranean floor with professional gym, bar, trophy room, and wine cellar.

Located in the heart of Dallas, in the affluent Highland Park neighborhood, this stunning home is perfectly situated for comfort and ease. The tree-lined streets and many parks are perfect for outdoor recreation for all members of the family. The Dallas Country Club offers members access to recreational amenities with over 117.5 acres of land, including a golf course. Downtown Dallas is only 10 minutes away, where there are activities for everyone to enjoy.

3204 Beverly Drive is available for showings daily by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.