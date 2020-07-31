Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 177,544 in the last 365 days.

Former South Dakota Attorney General Meierhenry dies

Sioux Falls Argus Leader

Mark Meierhenry, a former South Dakota attorney general and the patriarch of an influential legal family, died early Wednesday. He was 75.

Meierhenry was a 1970 graduate of the University of South Dakota School of Law. He went on to serve two terms as attorney general from 1979 to 1987, a timeframe that overlapped the first two terms of Gov. Bill Janklow’s tenure in office, who had preceded Meierhenry as attorney general.

During his eight years, Meierhenry argued six times before the U.S. Supreme Court, compiling a 3-3 record.

Read more at: https://www.argusleader.com/story/news/2020/07/30/former-south-dakota-attorney-general-mark-meierhenry-dies/5545704002/

You just read:

Former South Dakota Attorney General Meierhenry dies

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.