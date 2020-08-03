We Insure Inc. Opens Office in Palm Beach to Serve Insurance Needs of High Net Worth Clientele
I’m delighted to bring a new independent agency approach to serving the luxury market of Palm Beach.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance company commanding national attention for its customer-centric and franchisee-friendly business model, announced today the addition of a new agency exclusively serving the high net worth market in Palm Beach, Florida.
— Carl Price
The new office will open on August 1 at 324 Royal Palm Way, Suite 219, in the heart of Palm Beach. Windsor Insurance Group will offer high-value homeowners insurance; specialty auto insurance for luxury, exotic and collector cars, boats and yachts; fine art insurance and other concierge services to meet the special needs of high net worth individuals.
Before making Palm Beach his residence, Windsor Insurance Group President, Carl Price had a prominent marketing career in the media and entertainment industry in Los Angeles and Chicago. Carl’s personal and professional experiences make him uniquely positioned to understand the specialized requirements of the luxury market.
“Insurance for luxury items doesn’t necessarily mean steep premiums — expertise in these specialty lines and having the ability to shop the policy is essential,” explains Price. “I’m delighted to bring a new independent agency approach to serving the luxury market of Palm Beach.”
“The flexibility of the We Insure insurance model gives agency owners the ability to meet the specialized needs of all customers, including high net worth clients,” adds Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer. “I’m excited to showcase our luxury division services with Windsor Insurance Group.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of just 80 businesses to qualify for its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans list and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction and performance rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchisees in the U.S. We Insure is expanding rapidly with more than 100 retail locations and over $185 million in annual sales. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
We Insure Windsor Insurance Group, LLC.
Carl Price
President
Windsor Insurance Group
Tel: (561) 227-9015
www.weinsurewindsorgroup.com
carl.price@weinsuregroup.com
324 Royal Palm Way, Suite 219
Palm Beach, Florida 33480
Chris Pflueger
We Insure, Inc.
+1 855-483-3901
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook